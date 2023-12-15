Melania Trump to speak to new American citizens about responsibility of ‘guarding our freedom’

EXCLUSIVE: Former first lady Melania Trump will speak to new American citizens on Friday about the “responsibility” of citizenship and the importance of “guarding our freedom” during a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives.

Trump will reflect on her own experience and the “sense of success” she felt “immediately” after becoming a U.S. citizen, according to excerpts of prepared remarks obtained by Fox News Digital.

The National Archives is hosting a naturalization ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday in the historic National Archives Rotunda. The ceremony will feature 25 people from 25 nations sworn in as new citizens of the U.S. before the Constitution and other founding documents.

The former first lady will speak at the ceremony and discuss the responsibilities that come with being an American citizen.

“It means actively participating in the democratic process and guarding our freedom. It also means leading by example and contributing to our society,” the former first lady is expected to say. “It is a life-altering experience that takes time, determination and sometimes even tremendous strength.”

“Throughout our lives, we cross thresholds,” Trump will say. “And although obstacles often stand in the way of our goals, we persevere, as we understand that conquering them will provide great access to personal development, fulfillment and eventually self-actualization.”

Ahead of the ceremony, the former first lady told Fox News Digital that she was “honored to receive the invitation to participate in the Naturalization Ceremony on Bill of Rights Day.”

“I can personally relate to the wave of emotions experienced by the individuals in today’s celebration and remember the sense of success I felt immediately after becoming a United States citizen,” Trump said.

The former first lady said that the “weight of this transformative moment is accentuated by the magnificence of the venue itself,” referring to the Rotunda of the National Archives.

“How fortunate to be with the naturalizing individuals and their families as they recite the Oath of Allegiance and become Americans before our great nation’s founding documents,” she said.

The former first lady, in a previous interview, told Fox News Digital that she supports her husband’s presidential campaign and looks forward to “restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength” during a possible second term in the White House.

Trump said that if she has “the privilege” to serve as first lady again in 2024, she would continue to prioritize initiatives focused on the well-being and development of children, to ensure they have the “support and resources they need to reach their full potential.”

Former President Donald Trump holds a commanding lead over the GOP primary field.

During her time as first lady, Trump hosted virtual roundtables on foster care as part of her “Be Best” initiative, and focused on strengthening the child welfare system. She worked with members of Congress on legislation that secured funding for grants awarded to youth and young adults currently or formerly in foster care to help pay for college, career school or training. The bill ultimately was signed by then-President Trump in December 2020.

Since leaving the White House, the former first lady also created special edition Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). A portion of those proceeds went towards her initiative “Fostering the Future” to secure education opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community.