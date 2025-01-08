Mexico disperses migrant caravans heading to US ahead of Trump inauguration

The Mexican government is working hard to break up migrant caravans trying to make the treacherous journey north to the U.S. ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration in less than two weeks’ time.

Faced with the prospect of massive tariffs on goods under the new administration, Mexico has been dispersing migrants throughout the country to keep them far from the U.S. border, including dropping them off at the once vibrant tourist hotspot of Acapulco, a beach resort town on Mexico’s Pacific coast made famous by the jet set in the 1950s and ’60s.

Once a crown jewel of Mexico’s tourism industry, the city now suffers under the thumb of organized crime and is still struggling to climb back after taking a direct hit from powerful Hurricane Otis in 2023. It now has one of Mexico’s highest rates of homicides.

MORE MIGRANTS LIKELY TO RUSH BORDER DESPITE REPORTS OF SPLINTERING CARAVAN: EXPERTS

Yet authorities are dropping busloads of migrants there with little support and few options.

The Mexican government has embraced a policy of “dispersion and exhaustion” to reduce the number of migrants reaching the U.S. border. Authorities let migrants walk for days until they’re exhausted and then offer to bus them to various cities where they say their immigration status will be reviewed.

The migrants tell the Associated Press that they accepted an offer from immigration officials to come to the city under the premise that they could continue their journey north toward the U.S. border, but instead they have essentially been abandoned there.

On Monday, desperate migrants could be seen sleeping in the streets in tents and say they fear Mexico’s drug cartels could target them for kidnapping and extortion, though many migrants say authorities extort them too.

“Immigration (officials) told us they were going to give us a permit to transit the country freely for 10, 15 days and it wasn’t like that,” 28-year-old Venezuelan, Ender Antonio Castañeda, told the Associated Press. “They left us dumped here without any way to get out. They won’t sell us (bus) tickets. They won’t sell us anything.”

Castañeda, is one of thousands of other migrants who had left the southern city of Tapachula near the Guatemalan border in recent weeks in the hope of crossing the Mexican border into the U.S. before Trump takes office.

It would take an adult migrant about 16 days of non-stop walking to get to the most southern point of the U.S. border is at the crossing at Matamoros, near Brownsville, Texas. Migrants prefer traveling in caravans because they believe there is safety in numbers as it is hard or impossible for immigration agents to detain large groups of hundreds of migrants.

Trump has threatened Mexico with a 25% tariff on imported goods from Mexico, and the country hopes the lower numbers will give them some defense from Trump’s pressures.

Trump is expected to clamp down heavily on illegal crossings, which have soared under the Biden-Harris administration. He has also vowed to carry out the largest deportation operation in the history of the U.S. and has appointed hardliner South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to serve as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) while Tom Homan will be the new “Border Czar.”

Additionally, he has also pledged to end the use of parole programs by the Biden administration that allow migrants to enter via the expanded “lawful pathways.”

On Tuesday, Trump reiterated his threat in a press briefing where he also said he would change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

“Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country. They can stop them. And we’re going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada, because Canada, they come through Canada too, and the drugs that are coming through are at record numbers, record numbers. So we’re going to make up for that by putting tariffs on Mexico and Canada, substantial tariffs,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.