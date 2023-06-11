Miami Mayor Francis Suarez teases ‘major announcement’ coming as 2024 presidential race heats up

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said on “Fox News Sunday” that he’s going to make a “major announcement” in the coming weeks as he’s expected to throw his hat in the ring seeking the Republican nomination for president.

Suarez is expected to join the growing field of Republican candidates that already includes two fellow Floridians, former President Donald Trump, the current front-runner, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who announced late last month.

“My announcement is to stay tuned,” he said Sunday. “Next week, like you said, I’m going to be making a big speech in the Reagan Library, and I think it’s one that Americans should tune into.”

Suarez has been mulling a presidential run for several months, including visiting four of the early key states for presidential primaries. Fox News Digital previously interviewed Suarez during an April visit to New Hampshire, where he expressed optimism about the GOP primary.

“You have to compete with other things, by inspiring people. You have to compete by explaining to people you have a track record of success, a vision for the future. That you can inspire people with a positive view of what their future can look like in ways other candidates can’t,” Suarez told Fox News Digital.

Suarez’s expected campaign announcement comes weeks after The Miami Herald reported that Suarez, who receives $130,000 in compensation to serve as mayor, is facing an ethics investigation for outside payments he received for private consulting.

The Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust has opened an investigation in coordination with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office into Suarez’s work for developer Rishi Kapoor, who paid him at least $170,000 since 2021, according to the report.

Suarez has repeatedly denied any possible conflicts of interest. Speaking to Fox News, he accused The Herald of liberal bias.

“All of a sudden, they assign three reporters and come up with all these allegations in advance of what appears to be a major announcement that you indicated next week,” he told anchor Shannon Bream.

The mayor will deliver remarks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California, this Thursday as part of its “A Time for Choosing” speaker series.

According to the Reagan Foundation, Mayor Suarez, whose father, Xavier Suarez, was Miami’s first-ever Cuban-American mayor, was “elected with a mandate of 86 percent” in 2017 and then “re-elected with a mandate of nearly 79 percent” in 2021.

The crowded Republican field includes former Vice President Mike Pence and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, as well as multiple long-shot candidates, including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Vivek Ramaswamy and Larry Elder.