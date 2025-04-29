Michelle Obama says fear for immigrants under Trump admin haunts her at night: ‘keeps me up’

Former first lady Michelle Obama expressed fear over President Donald Trump‘s immigration policies, saying they have kept her up at night.

“Now that we have leadership that is sort of indiscriminately determining who belongs and who doesn’t,” the former first lady said Monday during an appearance on the podcast “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” adding that such deportation decisions “aren’t being made with courts and with due process.”

“I worry for people of color all over this country, and I don’t know that we will have the advocates to protect everybody,” she continued. “And that makes me … that frightens me. It keeps me up at night.”

“And I and I see that when I’m driving around LA. I’m just looking in the faces of folks who could be a victim and I’m wondering, how are you feeling, how do you feel standing on the bus stop,” she said.

Obama joined the podcast alongside her brother, Craig Robinson, and the pair discussed race and bias, as well as a host of other issues such as parenting and the siblings’ bond from childhood to adulthood. Obama did not cite Trump by name during her remarks on fear of his immigration policies but drew parallels between deportation efforts and the racism her brother faced as a child when a police officer reportedly accused him of stealing a bike at age 12.

“In this current climate, for me it’s what’s happening to immigrants,” Obama said when asked about “recent tests of fear” related to individuals facing discrimination over the color of their skin.

Obama noted that the “fear” does not personally impact her as a former first lady who has police protection.

“It’s not the fear for myself anymore,” she continued. “I drive around in a four-car motorcade with a police escort. I’m Michelle Obama. I do still worry about my daughters in the world, even though they are somewhat recognizable.”

“My fears are for what I know is happening out there in streets all over the city,” she added, referring to her hometown of Chicago.

Obama’s comments come as the Trump administration is in the midst of a massive deportation effort of illegal immigrants who flooded the nation under the Biden administration.

The administration has deported more than 100,000 illegal immigrants since Trump took office, Fox News previously reported. An estimated 20 million illegal immigrants are still in the U.S., border czar Tom Homan said at a press briefing Monday.

Former President Barack Obama’s administration notably celebrated its own deportation efforts, particularly during his first term, including former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano touting the “record-breaking immigration enforcement statistics achieved under the Obama administration—including unprecedented numbers of convicted criminal alien removals and overall alien removals in fiscal year 2010″ in a press release from that year.

Under the Obama administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported more than 385,000 people each year during fiscal years 2009–2011. The rate increased in 2012 when 409,849 deportations were carried out, Fox Digital previously reported.

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.