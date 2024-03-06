Michelle Obama’s office shuts down speculation that she is planning to run for president

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Michelle Obama will not launch a bid for the White House amid rumors that the former first lady was eyeing a presidential run, according to her office.

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” Crystal Carson, the director of communications for Obama’s office, said in a statement provided to ITK on Tuesday.

Obama supports President Biden and Vice President Harris, her office said. Fox News Digital has reached out to Obama’s communication team.

Rumors of Obama’s candidacy came as questions about Biden’s mental capacity continue to swirl. The rumors began to circulate after some Republicans floated the idea that she could replace Biden on the November ballot.

Some political commentators said the former first lady has the best chance of beating former President Trump, who is the leading candidate to secure the GOP presidential nomination.

Biden is struggling with low poll numbers amid concerns from Republicans and some Democrats about his age and ability to lead the country.

In 2019, Obama said there was “zero chance” she would run for president.

“Just between us, and the readers of this magazine — there’s zero chance,” Obama told Amtrak’s magazine The National. “There are so many ways to improve this country and build a better world, and I keep doing plenty of them, from working with young people to helping families lead healthier lives. But sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office will never be one of them. It’s just not for me.”