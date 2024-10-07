Michigan Dem launches anti-EV ad in bid for Senate race after voting against a bipartisan pushback on mandates

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., is slamming electric vehiclemandates in her bid for a swing state Senate seat, despite recently voting against a bill aiming to block them.

The Democratic congresswoman, who is running for Michigan’s open Senate seat this cycle, released a new ad against mandating electric vehicle sales.

“No one should tell us what to buy, and no one is gonna mandate anything,” Slotkin says in the ad, while “no electric car mandates” is seen written on the screen.

Slotkin also revealed that there are no EV charging stations near where she lives in Michigan, and that she does not own an electric car herself.

“I live on a dirt road, nowhere near a charging station, so I don’t own an electric car,” Slotkin says in the new ad. “What you drive is your call, no one else’s.”

Despite speaking out against EV mandates, Slotkin recently voted against legislation to block Biden administration mandates on new car sales.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a final rule in March under the Clean Air Act to set new emissions standards that would require up to two-thirds of new cars sold to be electric vehicles by 2032.

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers passed the Congressional Review Act, introduced by GOP Michigan Rep. John James, in September to block the new rule from being enacted.

The campaign for Slotkin’s Republican opponent, Rep. Mike Rogers, responded to the recent ad.

“Slotkin voted three times, including last month, to let the EPA and liberal states ban gas cars that are made in Michigan, she signed a secret agreement to help a Chinese corporation take Michigan auto jobs, and fully backs Harris’ job-destroying EV mandates,” Rogers for Senate Communications Director Chris Gustafson, told Fox. “Just like an EV, no one is buying her lies.”

Slotkin, however, voted against its passing – breaking with eight Democrats who voted in favor of the bill.

“Elissa Slotkin is a pathological liar who has lied to Michigan voters about where she lives, being a small business owner and a farmer,” NRSC Spokeswoman Maggie Abboud said in a statement. “Now, Slotkin is trying to claim she doesn’t support EV mandates after repeatedly voting to ban gas cars.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Slotkin for comment but did not hear back by press time.