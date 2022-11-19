Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will not run for president in 2024

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that she is not running for president in the next election cycle.

“I’m not going to run for president in 2024, period,” Whitmer said, during an interview with FOX 2 Detroit.

She was asked about her intentions amid rumors she could be a top pick for the Democratic nomination if President Biden – the oldest commander-in-chief in U.S. history – were to hang up his hat after his first term.

Biden has said he intends on running in 2024.

“I don’t want to run for president,” Whitmer said. She has made similar statements before, but attempted to clarify her statements to anyone who thought she was mincing words.

“I can tell you, period, I am not running for anything in the next two or four years,” she reiterated.

“Well good, maybe this can be the last time we talk about it,” she told FOX 2, after the interviewer said that that was the clearest statement he’d heard her make on the issue.

Ultimately, the governor didn’t say she wouldn’t “ever” run, leaving the possibility of 2028 and beyond open.