Michigan Republican Tom Barrett leaps back into crucial House race after Slotkin exit

Former Republican State Senator Tom Barrett is officially making a second congressional bid for a vital blue seat in Michigan in 2024.

Barrett filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Friday, launching his campaign for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District after months of speculation he was eyeing another bid.

The Republican candidate lost to Rep. Elisa Slotkin, D-Mich., in the 2022 midterms but will face new opposition in 2024, as the incumbent Democrat takes a shot at the state’s open Senate seat next cycle.

Slotkin decided to launch a Senate bid after longtime Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s, D-Mich., announced she would not be seeking re-election in 2024, leaving the Michigan House seat vulnerable for a red flip.

Barrett was endorsed by Democrat-turned-independent former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard in the 2022 midterms, who commended his “voice for peace, prosperity and freedom.”

“Tom Barrett knows what service means. He knows what sacrifice means and appreciates freedom. He will be a loud voice for the people of Michigan in this district and a voice for peace, prosperity and freedom,” the former Hawaii congresswoman said in October.

Several races up and down the ballot in Michigan — including the presidential election — will play a major role in the 2024 election.

The Great Lake’s State was vital in securing former President Trump’s 2016 victory, but shifted Democrat in 2020 when President Biden won it on a 2.7-point margin.