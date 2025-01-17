Midwest state’s DEI department nixed in new governor’s 1st major act

Only days after Indiana Gov. Mike Braun was sworn-in in Indianapolis, the former Republican senator officially rid the state government of its Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) apparatus.

Instead, Braun – who grew a small Jasper truck-body business called Meyer Distributing into a major player with 700 product lines – said on Friday it takes a politician who “signed the front side of a paycheck” to understand what economic priorities actually matter, and DEI is not one of them.

“At the [Indiana] inaugural, which was over the weekend for me, there was so much excitement knowing something is afoot even in a good red state like Indiana, mostly because of what’s going to happen out in D.C. and the partnership that can happen between enterprising states like ours has always been,” Braun said on “Fox & Friends.”

“We’ve never really had somebody from Main Street… be our own governor here.”

Braun contrasted the conservative economic vision with that of President Biden and other Democrats, whose platform is “built on big government.”

“Rahm Emanuel said ‘never let a crisis go to waste’,” he said in that respect, referring to the former President Barack Obama confidant’s motto during the 2008 financial crisis. The line was seen as a suggestion to use tough moments to force through tenets of one’s personal agenda.

In comments to Fox News Digital, Braun said that in nearly 40 years of running a business, he knows what works and what does not.

Instead of DEI, Indiana needs “MEI” – or Merit, Excellence and Innovation – to be a priority, he said.

“Government should be laser-focused on one thing: getting results for the people they serve. We’re replacing the divisive DEI ideology with a level playing field of MEI — the same reason we’re eliminating college degree requirements where they’re not essential and adding key performance metrics for accountability,” Braun said.

“[That is] because everyone should be judged on what they do, not who they are.”

Braun noted his business background and reiterated how his guiding principle of growing Meyer into the expansive business it is today has been “results – above everything else.”

“That’s exactly what we’re putting first in my administration.”

In his order, Braun cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard – which found affirmative action programs violate the Equal Protection Clause – and said state resources would not be used to “support [DEI] positions, departments, activities, procedures or programs if they grant preferential treatment based upon one person’s particular race…”

It also bans requirements of Indianans to have to disclose their personal pronouns or for employers to mandate job applicants to provide a DEI-related statement.

“We’ve grown the federal government to a place that I hope DOGE… brings it down because you’ve got a lot of anxious governors that want to double down on [DOGE] – we’re going to do it anyway,” Braun said separately on Fox News Channel.

Braun said that since COVID-19, too many Indiana bureaucrats are still teleworking and that the DEI-nixing effort is also another way to streamline government to be more effective, just like Meyer.

The state’s DEI office had been established by Braun’s predecessor, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

After the George Floyd incident in Minnesota, Holcomb addressed Indianans on the issue of “getting to the root causes of inequities and not just reacting to the symptoms.”

Holcomb, who first ascended to the governorship when Mike Pence became vice president in 2017, appointed then-University of Notre Dame public affairs director Karrah Herring to lead the new DEI department.

Braun also received some pushback on his decision:

The Indiana legislature’s minority leader said he respects Braun’s right to position his new administration how he wants but questioned his chosen hierarchy.

“Thinking of the myriad issues Hoosiers are facing, though, I can’t understand why this is a top priority,” State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said in a statement.

GiaQuinta added a recent caucus meeting with the DEI office was “insightful and helpful” to their work addressing Indianans’ needs, and called the department’s sunset a “distraction from the real issues.”