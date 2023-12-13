Migrant who thanked Biden after entering US illegally is already in NYC with court date set for October 2024

A Moroccan man who thanked President Joe Biden after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into Arizona last week has since been released from Border Patrol custody and is already in New York City with a court date set for October 2024, Fox News has learned.

The individual was one of two African men who spoke to Fox News’ Bill Melugin in Lukeville, near the Arizona-Mexico border.

“I love you Joe Biden, thank you for everything, Joe Biden!” the male African migrant said. “I’m a good person, I want to be a good person here in the United States.”

Both he and another migrant — who came from Liberia — said they were not seeking asylum, but rather work opportunities in the U.S.

“I came here because I want [a] quality life, America is a land of opportunity,” he said.

Both men, who are among thousands who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border each week, said they were headed to New York City, which has been overwhelmed by an influx of some 140,000 migrants since last year, forcing the city to slash funding for certain departments.

Fiscal Year 2023 has broken new records, with more than 2.4 million migrant encounters.

September saw a record for encounters at the southern border, while the following month saw a record for encounters in October — with more than 240,000 encounters border-wide.

Funding for more resources at the border has stalled in recent weeks, as Republicans demand it be coupled with restrictions on asylum and the use of parole — a demand which some Democrats have balked at.

Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw contributed to this report.