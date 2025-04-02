Milwaukee polling places running out of ballots amid ‘historic turnout’ by voters

The City of Milwaukee is running out of ballots due to “historic turnout” on Tuesday night, as Badger State residents stand in in line at polling places to decide whether the Wisconsin Supreme Court will lean conservative or liberal.

FOX 6 Milwaukee reporter Jason Calvi reported the developments on Tuesday night. At least seven polling sites have run out of ballots, per the Milwaukee Elections Commission.

The sites are expecting more ballots soon, though the polls closed at 8 p.m. Milwaukee officials also noted that Wisconsin residents in line by 8 p.m. are still eligible to vote.

“We have dozens of field staff working to get resources to polling locations during rush hour,” an official said, according to Calvi.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES PLAN TO CHOP DOWN MAGNOLIA TREE PURPORTEDLY PLANTED BY ANDREW JACKSON: ‘MUST COME TO AN END’

The Wisconsin Supreme Court currently has a 4-3 liberal majority.

The court race has attracted attention across the country, as both Democrat and Republican-aligned groups from outside Wisconsin have dedicated money and resources to swaying the race. It’s been interpreted as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s second administration so far.

Notably, Tesla CEO Elon Musk hosted an America PAC town hall in Green Bay on Sunday night, where he handed two $1 million dollar checks to two voters who signed a petition against “activist judges.”

TRUMP ADMIN REVIEWING BILLIONS IN GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS, GRANTS FOR HARVARD AMID ANTISEMITISM ALLEGATIONS

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul unsuccessfully asked for an emergency injunction to stop Musk from handing out the checks, but the state’s highest court declined to hear Kaul’s arguments.

“The reason for the checks is that, it’s really just to get attention,” Musk said while holding a gigantic check. “It’s like, we need to get attention… somewhat inevitably, when I do this… it causes the legacy media to, like, kind of lose their minds.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk’s attorneys maintained that the payments are “intended to generate a grassroots movement in opposition to activist judges, not to expressly advocate for or against any candidate.”

Fox News Digital’s Sophia Compton and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.