Minnesota lawmakers pass bill to grant illegal migrants US driver’s licenses

The Minnesota Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would allow illegal immigrants the ability to obtain a U.S. driver’s license without requiring proof they are in the country lawfully.

The “Driver’s License for All” legislation states that a person applying for a driver’s license or state ID “is not required to demonstrate United States citizenship or lawful presence in the United States,” according to the most current version of the text.

Republicans in the Minnesota state Senate sought to amend the bill’s language on Tuesday to include “Not for Flying” or “Not for Voting” over concerns that an illegal immigrant might have the ability to vote in U.S. elections.

FORMER PENNSYLVANIA STATE EMPLOYEE ACCUSED OF ILLEGALLY HELPING IMMIGRANTS ON THEIR DRIVER’S TESTS

“What in your bill prevents that terrorist from coming to Minnesota, getting a driver’s license and getting on an airline and committing a terrorist act?” Minnesota state Sen. Glenn Gruenhagen said in response to the bill, according to KWLM.

EXCLUSIVE: AS DRUGS FLOW ACROSS BORDER, NEW BILL WOULD SLASH TRAFFICKERS’ GOVERNMENT BENEFITS

The bill was passed in the Minnesota House in January before being cleared in the state Senate this week. After slight revisions to the text are made, it will be sent back to the House for final review before heading to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s desk.

The Democrats who favored the bill claimed that the non-citizens applying for an ID would need to provide required documents before obtaining a card, but Gruenhagen reportedly argued that everything “could just about be forged nowadays.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walz did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the bill and if he would support amending the language to specify the bill is for driving, not for flying or voting.