‘Miscarriage of justice’: Soros DA ripped by police for ‘war’ on cops after officer sentenced to prison

FIRST ON FOX: Austin, Texas, police officers past and present are speaking out against the county’s progressive district attorney after a fellow officer was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday for what they say was a case of him performing his job the right way.

Austin police officer Christopher Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of deadly conduct, after originally being charged with murder in the shooting death of 46-year-old Mauris DeSilva in 2019.

DeSilva was in the midst of a mental health episode, walking around an apartment complex, threatening to harm himself and holding a knife to his throat, when he failed to drop the knife after being instructed by officers to do so.

Fox News Digital spoke to several members of the law enforcement community in Austin who say that Taylor’s prosecution represents a malicious targeting of police officers on the part of the county’s progressive District Attorney Jose Garza.

SOROS-BACKED ‘ANTI-POLICE’ DA SPARKS OUTRAGE AFTER SHOWING UP TO FALLEN OFFICER FUNERAL: ‘SLAP IN THE FACE’

“The weaponization of our Justice System by Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza has taken away the life of Officer Chris Taylor today,” Austin Police Officer Justin Berry told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“Chris knew that by wearing the badge of a police officer he may be called to make the ultimate sacrifice in the service and protection of another officer or his community. I do not believe he, nor his family, ever thought his life would be taken by a malicious District Attorney with a spiteful agenda against a police officer trying to protect himself and others. I have spoken with Law Enforcement leaders from around Texas and we all stand behind Officer Chris Taylor and the other maliciously persecuted officers against the ongoing weaponization of the justice system for rogue District Attorneys to abuse with impunity.”

Garza has long faced criticism from law enforcement in Austin for an alleged “war on cops” after the Soros-backed district attorney campaigned on indicting police officers and “reimagining” policing in Austin. Soros contributed $652,000 to the Texas Justice & Public Safety PAC in the months leading up to the 2020 Travis County DA election, according to campaign finance records. That same PAC spent almost $1 million on digital and mail advertisements to help Garza’s campaign.

Berry, who was one of over a dozen police officers indicted by Garza for their role in quelling Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, told Fox News Digital that Taylor’s situation “highlights the historic abuse of office by Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza to further his personal war against the men and women of the Austin Police Department.”

“Today Garza sent a clear message that police officers in Travis County, Texas are prohibited from defending themselves and others (to include members of this very community),” Berry told Fox News Digital. “When an armed subject charges at an officer to harm or kill that officer, every police officer has always been trained and taught they are legally justified in defending themselves or others from serious bodily injury or death. Today that is no longer the case in Austin, Texas. Jose Garza has set the policy that no police officer should respond to ANY call involving anyone in a mental health crisis, especially if they are armed with a weapon.”

SOROS DA PUT MURDER CASE ON ‘BACK BURNER’ BECAUSE IT DOESN’T ‘FIT’ LIBERAL AGENDA: VICTIM’S FAMILY

A second Austin police officer, who was granted anonymity in order to speak freely, called Tuesday a “sad” and “dark day” for Austin, Texas.

“No one wants to go to these mental health calls anymore and, if we do go, there will be some hesitation,” the officer said. “This conviction will cause people to get hurt when they otherwise wouldn’t have.”

“We’re all heart broken for Chris and his family. Chris showed up, answered the call, utilized sound tactics and decision making, and is now looking at a two-year prison sentence. We haven’t gotten any meaningful guidance because – what do you change when Chris did it the right way?”

AUSTIN’S SOROS-BACKED DA BLASTED AFTER MAN CHARGED WITH 7TH DUI, KILLING 2 PEOPLE RELEASED ON BOND

The officers who spoke with Fox News Digital maintain that Taylor followed his training, which was backed up by testimony in Taylor’s defense from former Austin police chief Brian Manley and former Austin assistant city manager Bruce Mills. Additionally, an internal police department review of the incident concluded Taylor followed protocol, and he was allowed to return to work.

The prosecution argued that Taylor, believed to be the first police officer in Travis County to be convicted for use of force, could have diffused the situation without deadly force and that DeSilva was not a threat at the time deadly force was used.

“We lost him because of your ignorance,” DeSilva’s father said in court. “You were reckless. You know very well that he was not a danger to you, Mr. Taylor, or anyone else. I have no idea why you decided to shoot him.”

Dennis Farris, president of Austin Police Retired Officers Association, pointed Fox News Digital to evidence in the trial that DeSilva had meth in his system, a blood alcohol level of over .20 and testimony that DeSilva was moving toward the officers armed with a knife from a short distance away.

“We as a society cannot expect police officers to go out every day and protect us while they worry if they will be indicted by some elected DA who decides what they did was criminal,” Farris told Fox News Digital. “Chris Taylor followed the law and his training in dealing with this situation and somehow the prosecutors convinced a jury that it was unlawful.”

‘FAILED EXPERIMENT’: EXPERTS REVEAL WHY SOROS-BACKED POLICIES TOOK BEATING IN DEEP BLUE STATE

“This verdict and sentence are absolutely a miscarriage of justice by a DA who is targeting police officers for doing their job and letting real criminals off with little or no punishment.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas (CLEAT) said Garza has “set out on a mission and has engaged in the political persecution of nearly 30 brave law enforcement officers across this county.”

“Officer Taylor followed his training and written procedures and acted exactly as any reasonable officer would have,” the statement from CLEAT said. “That was made clear by several witnesses to include the former Chief of Police of the Austin Police Department. Countless experts in use of force and police procedures testified that his actions were justified and well within nationally recognized training standards and protocols. On behalf of our organization and its 28,000 members, we stand by Officer Taylor, his family, and the members of the Austin Police Department.”

When contacted by Fox News Digital regarding the concerns from law enforcement, Garza’s office responded with a statement saying, “In this case, Mr. Taylor was convicted by a Travis County jury and sentenced by a Travis County Judge.”

“We are grateful for our devoted team who worked diligently to ensure accountability for the defendant and to seek justice for the victim and their family,” Garza’s office said in a statement Tuesday night, KVUE-TV reported . “We truly hope this outcome brings comfort and support to the DeSilva family as they continue their healing journey.”

Garza’s office had previously charged Taylor with murder in an unrelated case shortly after taking office in 2020. That case ended in a mistrial in November of last year and his office has said that case will not be brought again.

Roughly half a dozen police officers are currently facing charges in Travis County and Berry told Fox News Digital that the families of those officers are in dire need of support.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Chris is not the only officer under Garza’s hit list, there are many other Austin Police Officers awaiting their sham trials in this political miscarriage of justice,” Berry said. “These officers and their families have had their entire lives ripped from them and are left waiting for their trial date to have Jose Garza take his shot at ending their lives too. Enough is enough with this abuse of power and miscarriage of justice. These officers and their families also need our support in what seems like a hopeless time for them.”

Austin Police Association President Michael Bullock, in a statement posted on X, wrote that he believes Garza is playing “political games.”

“Throughout this trial they have ignored and tried to discredit their own experts, claimed to be tactical experts, gone after other officers who were called in to testify, and made every attempt to vilify the Austin Police Department,” Bullock wrote. “Tonight, Dexter Gilford from the DA’s office went as far as saying the DA’s office knows more about tactics than the officers who actually face these realities every day.”

“This District Attorney has given sweetheart plea deals to rapists and violent criminals; while ignoring victims, he has spent untold amounts of taxpayer money to repeatedly go after Detective Taylor who was put in an impossible situation and forced to defend himself and others against someone high on meth and armed with a knife. No matter how much Garza will try to convince people otherwise, he is actively making our city more dangerous by freeing criminals and targeting cops.”