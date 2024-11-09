‘Misery and chaos’: GOP congressman-elect unleashes on Democrats for bringing ‘destruction’ to their cities

Newly elected GOP congressman-elect Abe Hamadeh revealed what went right for Republicans and what went wrong for Democrats in Tuesday’s election during a post-election victory interview with Fox News Digital.

“The left always, this is why they hate me so much too, they literally called me a white supremacist, even though I’m the son of Syrian immigrants and I’ve got family who are all from everywhere and all type of colors,” Hamadeh told Fox News Digital, in his first interview since being elected, in response to Democrats on cable news post-election blaming Trump’s victory on “racism” and misogyny” rather than discussing specific policy issues.

“They don’t know how to because they can’t accept the fact that their policies have failed the American people everywhere. It’s been implemented, like California and San Francisco, like in Chicago, like in New York City, name a successful Democrat-run city. You can’t because all they do is bring destruction, misery and chaos, and they’re trying to transform our country into something that it is not, something that looks like where some of my family comes from in Venezuela and we are not going to go to socialism or communism.”

Democrats along with pundits in the media have repeatedly blamed racism and sexism as driving factors behind Trump’s victory despite Trump making historic gains with several minority groups.

TRUMP CLINCHED A HIGHER PERCENTAGE OF MUSLIM VOTERS COMPARED TO JEWISH VOTERS IN RECENT ELECTION

Hamadeh pointed to Trump’s success in bringing in more minority votes than other Republican candidates, despite the media narrative about racism.

“President Trump was the one who was able to capture the most amount of minorities, Arab-Americans in Michigan. If you look at Jewish Americans and Black Americans, Hispanic voters, it was just truly remarkable and historical.”

“Here in Arizona, you know, we’re still counting the votes, but I think President Trump’s margin is only going to grow and what a great American comeback. In regard to my race, it ties so much into my race, too, because, you know, I didn’t want to go to Washington, D.C. with Kamala Harris. So I’m proud that President Trump was able to secure this historic victory that we’re going to have, hopefully a united Republican government and we are going to pass that America First agenda that works for all Americans.“

NEW YORK DEM WARNS ‘VILIFYING VOTERS OF COLOR AS WHITE SUPREMACISTS’ PUSHES ‘THEM FURTHER INTO TRUMP’S CAMP’

Hamadeh told Fox News Digital that he knew going into Tuesday that he would win in his district and that Trump would win as well because they listened to the concerns of Arizona voters.

“Nobody was happy with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and this wide open border and the economy with the inflation crisis that we’re in. So, you know, I truly believed that we were going to win and it was a resounding victory for President Trump, winning the popular vote, winning the Electoral College, uniting so many different factions within the Republican Party.”

Immigration and the economy, Hamadeh said, were the main drivers of voter turnout in Arizona.

“It gives a combination of both, I think it was the open border chaos because for how many years has Joe Biden and Kamala Harris tried to gaslight the American people that they’re doing everything they can to secure our border, which was obviously a lie?”” Hamadeh said.

“I mean, they literally have an open invitation to illegal immigrants coming across where fentanyl is being trafficked, sex trafficking. So I think people understood that inherently that President Trump did have a secure border and Kamala and Joe Biden, you see how quickly they destroyed it. It causes you to think that maybe having a president who actually wants to secure the border is pretty important.”

On inflation, Hamadeh said that Arizona voters simply had to look at their grocery bill.

“Arizona’s hit really hard with the inflation crisis and I know I know that money talks in many ways and they understand that President Trump had a booming economy,” Hamadeh said. “When you go to the grocery store now, it is so expensive, when you go to the checkout lane. So I do think it was a combination of the economy and the border.”

“But also truly, I do think it was many people, if you look at what Elon Musk and so many other people who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 now came around to President Trump. I think they understood that the weaponization of the rule of law and attacking the First Amendment and our Constitution was a threat to our very foundation as a republic. So I do think people did understand that this moment required us to go back to some common sense sanity and to restore the America we love.”