Miss Pittsburgh launches super PAC to take on ‘Squad’ Democrats, oust anti-police politicians

Miss Pittsburgh is taking on Washington.

Madison Campbell, the recently-crowned Miss Pittsburgh and CEO of Leda Health, launched the new Survivor PAC to help elect tough-on-crime candidates and oust anti-police politicians.

One of the PAC’s first targets is none other than a freshman “Squad” member: Democrat Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania.

Campbell told Fox News Digital in a phone interview that she started the PAC after “seeing the potential” of the Pittsburgh area – which she has seen change dramatically since her youth.

“I have to tell you, it reminds me of San Francisco,” Campbell said. “There are not only tons of homeless encampments, there are needles, there is feces.”

The Allegheny County native recalled that, at the age of 12, she walked around downtown Pittsburgh by herself, but was “shocked” at how different the city had become after she returned from college.

Campbell, a survivor of sexual assault, said she was “constantly in fear of walking alone” in San Francisco and always thought of Pittsburgh as different.

“It’s very debilitating to me to see the city that I grew up in, that I love, that I used to walk around in, turn into what happened in San Francisco,” she continued.

Campbell said her PAC’s polling shows that people in Allegheny County believe “crime has gotten significantly worse” in the last five years and that people are “really worried about sexual assault and rape.”

Miss Pittsburgh also said the people of Allegheny County are concerned about rising antisemitism, especially in the wake of the Hamas surprise terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7.

Campbell noted the Oct. 27, 2018, massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and said her community cares “about these issues.”

“We polled what constituents think about antisemitism and the rise of hate speech happening in the Jewish population, and over 80% of Allegheny County extremely is worried about what happened after Oct. 7 and protecting their Jewish neighbors,” Campbell said.

“And they have a very unfavorable appetite for Summer Lee returning,” she continued, adding that her “goal is to show data to the American public in specific races” that voters will come out to support tough-on-crime candidates who are “going to fight for the Jewish people.”

Campbell said the “reason” she polled Lee is because she “has not been an advocate for Israel” and “has not really spoken up to a lot of the Jewish constituents” in Pittsburgh.

“And I can tell you, anecdotally, from talking to a lot of my friends who are Jewish and living [in Pittsburgh,] they don’t feel represented by Summer Lee,” Campbell said.

Campbell also said she polled Lee because she wanted to “put data behind” what she was hearing from the Jewish population of the “Squad” member’s district.

Miss Pittsburgh said that Survivor PAC is “focused on victims of crime and creating innovative solutions” around them.

“We want to endorse politicians that are going to think out of the box when it comes to crime,” Campbell said. “And that’s not just sexual assault. That’s all types of crime.”

“And what we’re basically saying is the old way of thinking, trying to do the same thing for the last 50 years, is not going to work. We need innovative players here from a district attorney perspective, from a mayoral perspective, you name it.”

“Like if we think about what happened in San Francisco over the last like what week, they managed to clean up all of San Francisco in, what, two, three days,” Campbell noted, saying “it shows that there is the political power to do that.”

“There is political power to create innovative solutions to clean up our cities, but there needs to be willpower,” she added. “And a lot of these politicians lack willpower.”

Lee’s campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.