Mitch McConnell sings Trump campaign praises: ‘Sharper operation this time’

A smiling Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., congratulated both President-elect Trump for his projected win and his fellow Senate Republicans for being projected to retake the majority in the new Congress.

He told reporters on Wednesday, it is “certainly a happy day for the GOP.”

McConnell addressed the significance of the projected Trump win, remarking, “What he’s accomplished has not been done, as all of you know, since Grover Cleveland, which was a while back.”

Former President Grover Cleveland was notably the only president to serve non-consecutive terms.

“I also want to commend the Trump campaign for running a sharper operation this time,” he added.

The minority leader specifically touted the work of Trump campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, saying they “deserve a lot of credit” and “ran a spectacular race.”

The Fox News Decision Desk has projected that Republicans will re-take the Senate majority, flipping three blue seats. There are still several Senate races in battleground states that have yet to be called, meaning their majority could still grow.

McConnell, who announced in February that he would not seek the role of party leader in the new Congress, explained he “had really hoped I’d be able to hand over to my successor a majority.”

“I’ve been the majority leader. I’ve been a minority leader. Majority is a lot better.”

“Based on the fact that we haven’t got all the results, and we certainly already know we’re going to be in the majority, we’re hopeful that that might actually grow some,” he said.

He also credited National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines, R-Mont., for his leadership during the cycle.

McConnell’s praise for the Trump campaign came just days after Trump mocked him at a North Carolina rally. “Hopefully we get rid of Mitch McConnell pretty soon ‘cause he helped them, that guy,” the former president said, suggesting he aided the Biden-Harris administration.

He also made fun of the fact that McConnell had endorsed him earlier in the year, despite their well-documented issues with one another. “Can you believe he endorsed me?” Trump asked the crowd on Sunday. “Boy, that must have been a painful day in his life.”

At the time, McConnell had said it should not be surprising that he would get behind the Republican nominee. However, before the election, a new book reminded voters of his true feelings for Trump.

In “The Price of Power,” by Michael Tackett, deputy Washington bureau chief of The Associated Press, it was reported that McConnell referred to Trump at times as a “sleazeball,” “stupid,” “erratic,” a “despicable human being,” and a “narcissist.”

