Mitt Romney names who he thinks will be the GOP’s 2028 presidential nominee

Outgoing Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said that he thinks Vice President-elect JD Vance will become the GOP’s 2028 presidential nominee, describing Vance as “smart” and “well-spoken.”

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Vance to serve as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election, and the two trounced the Democratic ticket, consisting of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Romney, who made the comments on CNN’s “State of the Union,” said the GOP “has become the party of the working-class, middle-class voter,” adding that Trump should be given credit.

The senator suggested that movements to defund the police and allow biological males in female sports led to some middle class flight from the Democratic Party, which he said is “in trouble.”

“I don’t know how they recover,” he said. “They’ve lost their base,” he said, noting that union workers have departed the Democratic Party and voted for the GOP. “And the Democratic Party is seen not as rich people, but as college professors and woke scolds,” he said.

While interviewing Romney, CNN’s Jake Tapper said “Trump has made it clear that he wants to go after his political opponents,” and asked Romney whether he is worried that he or his family could be targeted “for retribution.”

Romney indicated that he is not worried and that he thinks Trump will likely seek to “focus on the future.”

Romney served as a senator since 2019, but opted not to seek another term.

He was previously the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee, but lost that election to incumbent Democratic President Barack Obama.

Romney also previously served as governor of Massachusetts.

When Tapper asked Romney how he would like to be remembered in history, the senator said he does not “think history will remember Mitt Romney.”

“What I want is my family to remember me,” he noted.