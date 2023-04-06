Mobster Whitey Bulger’s nephew, a Hunter Biden business associate, scored White House visit when Biden was VP

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime business associate of Hunter Biden with extensive China ties visited the White House during the summer of 2016, according to visitor logs reviewed by Fox News Digital.

On August 25th, James J. Bulger, the nephew of notorious mobster Whitey Bulger, was listed as visiting the White House for a West Wing tour. The visitor logs show him meeting with Anne Marie Person, who previously served as a general assistant at Hunter Biden’s now-defunct Rosemont Seneca Partners investment firm from 2009 until she joined then-Vice President Biden’s staff in 2014.

Bulger, who went by “Jimmy” among his friends, was accompanied on the tour by his two daughters and a woman named Eileen Kerwin, who shares the same address with Bulger, according to public records. Between 2015 and 2016, Kerwin sent Bulger multiple articles about various business deals in China and then Bulger forwarded them to Hunter Biden and his longtime business partner, Devon Archer, according to emails reviewed and verified by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital was unable to confirm whether Bulger met with any other Biden or Obama aides during the visit or whether he met with Biden. The White House, Bulger, Person and Kerwin didn’t respond to requests for comment on the White House visit.

However, it is well-documented that he played an integral role in Hunter Biden’s Chinese business ventures and was in communication with him regularly as early as 2010.

Bulger served as the chairman of Boston-based Thornton Group LLC– a firm that joined forces with Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca to launch its joint-venture with Chinese investment firm Bohai Capital to create BHR Partners. BHR Partners is controlled by Bank of China Limited.

One email, dated Jan. 27, 2014, with the subject line: “Meeting with Chinese Ambassador,” shows Bulger suggesting himself, Hunter Biden, and his Rosemont Seneca co-founder Devon Archer, “meet with the Chinese ambassador in DC to talk about the fund.”

Bulger forwards an email from his associate, Mike Leonard of Thornton Group.

“Please read the document Lenny sent me today, you will find it below,” Bulger writes to Biden and Archer. “A US Embassy staffer met with the former CEO of the Bahai Fund in 2008 and wrote up a report on the meeting.”

Bulger writes that it is “pretty interesting that someone at the Embassy in Beijing would be interested in what the domestic Bohai PE Fund was up to.”

“Thought you guys should see this,” Bulger writes. “I still believe a meeting early next week with the Ambassador if possible would be best, hope this has not caused to[sic] much of an a– ache.”

It is unclear if the meeting between Biden, Bulger, Archer and the Chinese ambassador took place. Joe Biden was serving as vice president of the United States at the time of the meeting request.

Later that year, Bulger asked Hunter in an email on July 22, 2014, to introduce BHR CEO Jonathan Li and Andy Lu, who was a BHR committee member, to “Mr. Tung” to discuss “BHR investment targets” and “fundraising,” alleging Hunter sat next to Tung at a 2013 dinner welcoming then-Vice President Joe Biden to Beijing. Fox News Digital previously reached out to the White House multiple times requesting the seating chart for the Beijing dinner, specifically Hunter’s table, but they did not respond.

“It is my understanding that during the trip to Beijing that you made with your father, President Xi hosted a welcome dinner,” Bulger wrote. “[A]t that dinner, you were seated right next to Mr Tung, therefore J and Andy believe it would be very helpful if you could please send a brief email to Mr Tung laying out that you are a partner and Board Member of BHR and that You would be grateful to Mr Tung if he could meet your local partners to discuss the Fund.”

“Please let me know if you can introduce these two to Mr Tung by email it is very important to our BHR intiative [sic] at this moment,” Bulger stressed, referring to Tung Chee-hwa, a billionaire and first chief executive of Hong Kong who was serving as the vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in 2014. The CPPCC is the “key mechanism for multi-party cooperation and political consultation” under the leadership of the CCP, according to the CPPCC website.

Hunter responded that he was “happy” to fulfill the request but said he couldn’t recall the names of the gentlemen who sat next to him at the dinner.

“Happy to do this,” he wrote, “but I have no email address for Mr. Tung and he very well may have sat next to me but I don’t recall the two gentlemen’s names to my left and right. Regardless, I would suggest the team draft an email in Mandarin and English for my approval ASAP.”

“Let me reach out to Lin and J will revert ASAP,” Bulger replied later that day.

Fox News Digital’s previous inquiries to Hunter’s lawyer, Bulger, Li, Lu and Tung went unreturned.

Another series of emails shows that Bulger and his business partner Michael Lin, a Taiwanese-American businessman who has been involved in a nonprofit that partnered with a group known for pushing propaganda supporting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), were the first people Hunter Biden reached out to for help in securing an expedited business license in China for John Owens, who is married to Valerie Biden Owens, President Biden’s younger sister.

Owens, who goes by Jack, emailed Hunter Biden on May 9, 2014, informing him that his telemedicine companies, MediGuide America and MediGuide Insurance Services International (MISI), reached a “serious stage” in negotiations with a China-based insurance company, but said he wouldn’t be able to “seal this deal” without a “Chinese Business License.”

“Time pressures are very tight, plus the fact that we do not yet have one has caused a slight credibility bump in the company’s mind. This all translates into a need for a Business License, and one secured very quickly,” Owens wrote. “While this might seem to be a mundane task, I have come to understand that matters such as a Business License can end up taking an inordinate amount of time…..time we just do not have.”

Within the hour, Hunter turned to Bulger by forwarding the email to him and copying Lin on the email.

“See email below. It’s from my Uncle Jack. Is there a way we can help him expedite this? Time is of the essence here,” Hunter wrote.

Bulger responded the next morning and said he would discuss with Lin how they can “help.” Three days later, Bulger sent an email to Hunter saying, “Me and Michael had a call with Jack this morning I think we have a solution for hi[s] China problem.”

“Michael and Ran are researching the regs and laws right now but our Thornton WOFE will likely be ok for Jacks company to use,” Bulger continued. When he mentioned “WOFE,” he was likely referring to the wholly foreign-owned enterprise of the Thornton Group, the company Bulger and Lin co-founded.

MediGuide’s website says it came to “an agreement with AnyHealth Shanghai,” which “will be legally representing MediGuide International LLC in China.”

Bulger’s visit to the White House in 2016 is the latest example of a former Hunter Biden business partner gaining access to the White House during the Obama administration when Biden was vice president.

Eric Schwerin, a longtime business partner of Hunter Biden and former president of the defunct Rosemont Seneca Partners, visited the White House at least 27 times during the Obama administration.

John Robinson “Rob” Walker, another one of Hunter Biden’s former business partners, appeared on the White House visitor logs at least 16 times when Biden was vice president. Walker’s name resurfaced last month when House Oversight Committee Republicans said they obtained records showing members of the Biden family received more than $1 million in payments from accounts related to Walker and their Chinese business ventures in 2017.

Walker was listed visiting the White House twice in 2009, five times in 2011, four times in 2012, twice in 2013 and once in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“It’s no surprise that another Biden family associate frequently visited the Obama-Biden White House,” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, told Fox News Digital on March 30 in response to reports about Walker’s visits.

“We already know that another associate visited the White House almost 30 times when Joe Biden was Vice President,” Comer continued. “This is more evidence showing the Biden family enterprise centered around Joe Biden’s political career. Americans deserve answers about the Biden family’s business schemes, and we will keep pressing for transparency and accountability.”

And while President Biden has previously denied discussing his son’s business dealings, he has met with at least 14 of Hunter’s business associates from the U.S., Mexico, Ukraine, China and Kazakhstan over the course of his vice presidency.

Two of Hunter’s Mexican business associates, Miguel Aleman Velasco and Miguel Aleman Magnani, visited the West Wing on Feb. 26, 2014, according to the Obama White House visitor logs, and the then-vice president was later photographed with Hunter giving Velasco and Magnani a tour of the White House Brady Press Briefing room.

In a February 2016 email Hunter sent to Magnani, the president’s son blasted the Mexican national for going “completely silent,” noting he had gone out of his way to arrange White House visits for associates.

“I have brought every single person you have ever asked me to bring to the F’ing White House and the Vice President’s house and the inauguration and then you go completely silent,” Hunter Biden wrote in the email.

“I don’t know what it is that I did but I’d like to know why I’ve delivered on every single thing you’ve ever asked – and you make me feel like I’ve done something to offend you,” he added.

Fox News' Brooke Singman, Peter Hasson and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.