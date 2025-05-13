Monica Crowley clears Senate confirmation for key State Department ambassadorship

Conservative author, media figure and former Treasury official Monica Crowley was confirmed late Monday to become assistant secretary of state and chief of protocol with the rank of ambassador.

Crowley, who was a longtime former Fox News contributor and foreign affairs analyst, previously served in the first Trump administration and received the Alexander Hamilton Award from the Treasury Department during that time.

“Monica will be the administration representative for major U.S. hosted events, including America’s 250th birthday in 2026, the FIFA World Cup in 2026, and the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028,” President Donald Trump said in a December statement announcing her nomination.

Crowley holds a doctorate in international relations from Columbia University.

The Arizona native grew up in New Jersey and began her career in former President Richard Nixon’s post-presidency, when she worked as a research assistant.

Her book, “Nixon Off the Record,” was published in the wake of that role.

She joined Fox News Channel in 1996 – the same year it hit the airwaves – and often appeared with host Sean Hannity on “Hannity” and its predecessor “Hannity & Colmes,” with the late Alan Colmes.

She also starred in one episode of “House of Cards,” where she played herself – and also hosted the syndicated “Monica Crowley Show.”

She has received several other awards, including Woman of the Year in 2010 from the Clare Boothe Luce Center for Conservative Women.

During Trump’s first term, she backed out of a National Security Council role when allegations of plagiarism in her doctoral dissertation surfaced. Crowley rejected the claims as a “hit job.”

The U.S. Travel Association lauded her nomination, saying that she will serve a “pivotal role” in the Trump administration.

“The speed with which this decision was made gives us great confidence that … Trump will seek to maximize the opportunities of the decade of sports and events that lies ahead,” said CEO Geoff Freeman.

“Landmark moments [she will be involved in planning] will attract millions of travelers to America and showcase the best of our great nation while creating a lasting benefit to our economy.”