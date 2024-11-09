More than half of Harris voters want to relocate following Trump win: survey

More than 50% of voters for Vice President Kamala Harris say they want to move following Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, according to a survey commissioned by StorageUnits.com.

Storage Units surveyed 1,837 Harris voters on Nov. 6 to determine how many would like to relocate – and who actually plans to – and the top concerns of those who voted against Trump.

Of those surveyed, 44% would like to move, but probably won’t, while 5% said they will definitely move and another 5% said they probably will. Those who would like to move, but probably won’t, cited personal finances, family and community ties as reasons they will stay in place.

Of the 10% planning to move or seriously considering it, 90% are looking into moving to another country, with the top choices being Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico. California, New York and Colorado were the top three choices for those considering moving to another state.

According to the survey, the top three reasons Harris voters want to relocate are concerns that a federal abortion ban will be enacted, an increase in racial inequality and progressive rights will be overturned.

Abortion access at the federal level, which was one of the Democrats’ top campaign issues, has been an area of concern for many Dem voters despite Trump stating he would not enact a federal abortion ban and reiterating that he agrees with the decision being left in the states’ hands after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.

Other top areas of concern include: reduction in healthcare access, increased social inequality, lack of gun regulation and the weakening of public education.

“​Some Harris voters who are ​​experiencing fear, anxiety, and concern ​following the election results may elect to​ shift from a red to a blue state with friendlier LGBTQ+ and/or less restrictive abortion laws. However, there are a number of factors influencing any potential moves, such as cost of living, job availability, and housing prices,” Realtor Jo Ann Bauer told Storage Units.

Of all the generations surveyed, Gen Z had the highest number of Harris voters saying they will definitely or probably move (nearly 20%) when compared to Millennials, Gen Xers and Boomers.

Gen Z also had the least number of participants say they have “no interest in moving” at about 30%.

Trump won the 2024 election decisively, garnering at least 301 electoral votes over Harris’ 226 and beating Harris by more than 5 million in the popular vote.