MTG calls for Tlaib censure for ‘insurrection’, asks Capitol police to save video of Israel-Hamas war protest

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Wednesday sent a letter “formally requesting” that Capitol police save security footage and arrest records from the massive House protest demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and likened the demonstration to the Jan. 6 riot.

Greene shared on X a copy of the letter addressed to U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger asking that his department “preserve all video surveillance footage, photographic evidence, police reports and arrests records from all House Office Buildings on October 18, 2023.”

“The group that organized the insurrection, Jewish Voice for Peace, is a pro-Islamic anti-Semitic group that seeks the destruction of the state of Israel, according to the Anti-Defamation League,” the letter says. In describing the demonstration as an “insurrection,” Greene echoed the verbiage used by the House Jan. 6 committee to describe the 2021 riot at the Capitol while Congress was certifying President Biden’s victory over former President Trump.

“These actors caused elevators to be shut down, staircases and hallways to be blocked, exits to be made inaccessible, and official legislative business to be obstructed, putting Members of Congress, their staffs, and Capitol visitors at risk,” Greene said of the demonstration.

CC’ing Chairman Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Greene also said the Committee on House Administration “must investigate this incident and review all footage and evidence provided by Capitol Police, and the insurrectionists involved must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Capitol police wrote on X Wednesday that “a group of protesters are demonstrating inside the Cannon Rotunda” and “demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional Buildings.”

“Arrests in the Canon Rotunda [sic] and the rolling road closures are ongoing,” police said. “Amongst these arrests, three people have been arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer during processing.” Police later said the Cannon Rotunda was all clear and they were still processing all arrests.

On X, Greene also took aim at Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., calling her a “Hamas Caucus Leader” and alleging she was “leading the current insurrection on Capitol Hill.” Tlaib was seen on video speaking to protesters outside the building about a recent blast at a Gaza hospital.

The Democratic “Squad” member has doubled down on blaming Israel for the explosion at the Christian hospital, even after President Biden said U.S. intelligence supports that the blast was likely the result of a misfired rocket by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists.

“If we’re not crying something is wrong. So I’m telling you right now, President Biden, not all of America is with you on this one, and you need to wake up and understand that. We are literally watching people commit your genocide,” Tlaib told protesters.

“I’m writing a censure resolution for Rashida Tlaib,” Greene wrote on X. “After what she did today, I expect even Democrats will join in. She is an Israel hating America hating woman who does not represent anything America stands for.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Tlaib’s office for comment, but they did not immediately respond.