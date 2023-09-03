MTG says White House ‘attacking’ her for holding out government funding vote until impeachment inquiry begins

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Saturday pushed back on criticism from the White House over her recent comments saying she would vote against funding the government if the House of Representatives does not open an impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

House Republicans are considering a vote on whether to open an impeachment inquiry into the president over allegations of corruption for overseas business dealings with his son Hunter Biden, who Republican lawmakers say used his father’s status when he was vice president to influence business deals in Ukraine and elsewhere.

Greene said she would refuse to vote for any government spending to avoid a shutdown if the House elects not to open an impeachment inquiry.

“The White House is attacking me for demanding an impeachment inquiry before I’ll vote to fund one penny to our over bloated $32 TRILLION dollar in debt failing government,” Greene wrote in a thread on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

MCCARTHY SAYS BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY WOULD NEED HOUSE VOTE, IN DEPARTURE FROM PELOSI AND DEMOCRATS

“We have the evidence they have desperately been trying to hide to just ask the question,” she continued. “Should we inquire? Should we just take a look? Dare we investigate further? The answer is YES but the White House is outraged at my audacity to demand it.”

The White House reacted to remarks Greene made at her Floyd County Town Hall on Thursday, when she said she would not vote to fund the government if Congress does not vote on an impeachment inquiry into the president, defund “Biden’s weaponization of government,” eliminate any COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates and eliminate U.S. funding for Ukraine’s war against Russia.

A spokesperson for the White House said Greene was part of the “hardcore fringe” of the Republican Party.

HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADERS WANT TO LAUNCH BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY NEXT MONTH, SOURCES SAY

“The last thing the American people deserve is for extreme House members to trigger a government shutdown that hurts our economy, undermines our disaster preparedness, and forces our troops to work without guaranteed pay,” spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has indicated he would move forward with an impeachment inquiry into Biden and his family’s foreign business dealings, but only if there is a formal House vote, which could come as soon as this month when the legislative session resumes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The deadline to fund the government is September 30 and McCarthy has told House GOP colleagues that he expects to move toward a short-term measure to avoid a government shutdown while the Republican-held House and Democrat-held Senate attempt to come to an agreement on a long-term budget.

The government’s new fiscal year begins on October 1, when funding approval is required to avert closures of federal offices.