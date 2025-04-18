Mullin shares update on son from Mayo Clinic amid family health challenges

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., shared a health update regarding his son, Andrew, who has been at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., as doctors try to determine the cause of a possible mystery illness.

Mullin, whose eyes were bruised — presumably from surgery — announced on Friday that Andrew was set to undergo two procedures. Andrew said in the video that he wanted to be fully sedated, but the Mayo Clinic was allegedly unable to fulfill the request.

On Tuesday, the senator shared that several members of his family, including himself, were facing health issues. The senator underwent eye surgery on April 11 and his wife, Christie, had “major knee reconstructive surgery” on April 8, and his mother had a stroke on the same day as his procedure. He said on April 17 that his wife and mother were doing better, as was he.

Mullin’s son, Andrew, however, was facing a different health challenge — one that the senator said in a video on Tuesday that he had been dealing with since January.

“Andrew has been dealing with something a little different since January,” the senator said while standing next to his son in a video posted on Tuesday. “He was at practice at OU and um —”

“[I] had a severe side pain and had to go to the E.R. and get checked out,” Andrew said. The University of Oklahoma wrestler explained that he had fluid in his lungs and some “growth spots” that kept getting worse.

Since the video on Tuesday, Mullin has shared updates on his social media almost daily, if not more often. The day after sharing the health statuses of himself, his wife, his mother and his son, Mullin shared that the Mayo Clinic had ruled out cancer as a possible reason for the growth spots in Andrew’s lungs.

“Senator Mullin is at the Mayo Clinic this week supporting his son, Andrew, as he undergoes rigorous testing. The senator’s priorities are clear: God, Family, and everybody else,” a spokesperson for Mullin told Fox News Digital.

Mullin has thanked the public for their prayers in multiple posts about his family’s health challenges.