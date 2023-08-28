Multiple hospitalized after fire rescue chopper crashes in Florida

At least four people have been hospitalized after a Broward County Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach, Florida on Monday.

Footage from local media shows multiple fire trucks working to quell the blaze after the impact, according to WSVN. Two of those taken to the hospital were crew members of the aircraft, and two more were residents of the building the craft crashed into, according to local media reports.

Police have closed roads near the crash and are requesting that residents stay away from the area. Footage shows the craft trailing smoke as it flies over rooftops before it begins to spin out of control.

The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were aboard the helicopter according to the manifest. It is not clear who the occupants were. Officials have yet to detail the status of the third occupant.

“At approximately 8:46 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a call of an aircraft alert located southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark. The helicopter involved in the crash is a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter,” the Broward County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement on social media.

The two residents were injured while attempting to rescue crewmembers from the crashed chopper. Neither the two crew members nor the residents suffered critical injuries, according to local media.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.