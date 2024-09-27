Multiple people with ties to Iran indicted in relation to Trump campaign hacking plot: sources

Multiple people with connections to Iran have been indicted in relation to a hacking plot against former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

It is not yet known how many people are being charged in connection to the alleged cybercrime. Specific charges have also not yet been released.

The details of the indictments could be unsealed as soon as today.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI and Department of Justice but did not receive a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.