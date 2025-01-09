Musk blasts Soros in series of posts after Biden gives him nation’s top civilian award: ‘Hatred of humanity’

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk has issued blistering criticism of liberal megadonor George Soros in recent days after President Biden awarded the Hungarian-born progressive with the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom,” Musk posted on X last week in response to news that the nation’s highest civilian honor would be presented to Soros, whose massive financial empire has been used all across the country to fund campaigns of progressive politicians, legislation, ballot measures and initiatives.

In another post , Musk wrote that Soros was a “genius” when it came to arbitrage, finance or politics, but “I just wish he loved, rather than hated, humanity.”

“George Soros’s hatred of humanity includes Israel btw,” Musk posted on X referencing a news story with the headline, “Israeli ambassador to UN slams George Soros for funding Hamas-supporting NGOs: Report.”

ELON MUSK APPLAUDS ZUCKERBERG’S MOVE ENDING FACT-CHECKING ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM

Musk also posted a meme of Biden handing the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Emperor Palpatine from the “Star Wars” film franchise and joked, “George Soros looking quite good here. Must be the lighting.”

In another post, Musk posted a screenshot from Soros’ website accusing him of spending “billions to create the fake asylum-seeker nightmare that is destroying America and Europe.”

ELON MUSK DEMANDS UK ACT ON GROOMING GANG SCANDAL AMID GROWING CALLS FOR PROBE: ‘NATIONAL INQUIRY NOW!’

On Thursday, Musk responded on X to a comment from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni where she said that Musk is “not a danger to Democracy” but rather “George Soros is.”

“And Soros is being defeated,” Musk responded.

Soros, a mega-Democrat donor , runs a web of non-profits that bankroll various candidates around the world who align with his progressive agenda, including his Open Society Foundations. Soros has given over $32 billion to Open Society Foundations since 1984, according to its website.

“President Biden’s decision to award George Soros the Medal of Freedom is a slap in the face to the citizens and crime victims suffering under the policies and politicians he has promoted,” Zack Smith, Heritage Foundation legal fellow and co-author of “Rogue Prosecutors: How Radical Soros Lawyers Are Destroying America’s Communities,” recently told Fox News Digital.

“Soros has been a major donor to far-left politicians and has promoted policies that undermine the rule of law in our country. Given Biden’s embrace of these policies and the funding Soros has provided, this looks like nothing more than an effort to reward and keep happy one of the Left’s major donors (and his family). It cheapens what should be a prestigious award and gives everyday Americans yet another reason to be disgusted by the current Administration’s actions.”

Soros has long been blamed by many experts and analysts for rising crime in major cities after his support of liberal district attorneys has pushed for a “reimagining” of policing or policies like ending cash bail or lowering sentencing requirements.

A dozen of the 25 Soros-linked district attorneys on the ballot in November were defeated or recalled, signaling a backlash against progressive policies that critics say are to blame for a surge in crime across the country in recent years.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Open Society Foundations for comment but did not receive a response.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.