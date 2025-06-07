Musk feud presents ‘unprecedented’ dynamic compared to past Trump disputes: expert

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The ongoing feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, his one-time “special government employee,” has brought an “unprecedented” dynamic compared to other famous disputes, long-time Democratic political strategist and Fox News contributor Jacques DeGraff said.

After somewhat repeated rumblings from Musk about why he opposed a Trump-endorsed Republican spending package, Trump launched complaints about Musk and began firing back this week, including threats aimed at Musk’s business revenue.

“It’s unprecedented, but the reality is that what makes it a singular moment in history is that no single figure has ever been able to say, ‘I made a president and then (fell) out with that individual,” DeGraff told Fox News Digital Friday.

“There have been groups, there have been individuals who wanted to pretend that they did, but the record is clear. And, I mean, this man (Elon) brought his son into the Oval Office. He wore a hat and didn’t wear a suit to the Oval Office. He clearly had carte blanche. … The president, in effect, did a Tesla ad in the Rose Garden … and now they’ve fallen out in life.”

DeGraffe, who has been a political advocate and strategist for years, quipped that, ordinarily, “we would have to go to family court,” adding “what’s the court here?”

Trump is no stranger to quarrels with his staff. During his first term, his relationship soured with his National Security Advisor, John Bolton, and his press secretary, Anthony Scaramucci, after they diverged on different issues and publicly criticized Trump.

But, for DeGraffe at least, this quarrel has “distinguished itself from anything in the past.”

One major difference he pointed to is the implications for both parties in this spat.

“Tesla stock has dropped $150 billion, Trump stock has dropped but it also occurs at the same time as this legislation and so that is going to have – no matter how it turns out – it’s going to have massive political and public policy implications for the country,” DeGraffe said. “So this is no small dispute.”

DeGraffe also contended that this is “the first time” there has been a major deviation from Trump “from the MAGA side of the aisle.” He suggested the split could be bad news for Trump and others who hope to see the GOP’s budget package pass the finish line in its current form.

“This major split will allow other players to take positions other than the party line, and it gives them room and comfort and cover in order to do so,” DeGraffe suggested. “Will senators who follow Musk, or, better yet, disagree with Musk, face intensely funded primaries?

“That’s a consideration that everyone involved will have to take. … As a lifelong Democrat, I’m sitting with my bowl of popcorn saying, ‘Go at it.’ Because anything that slows this horrific legislation has got to be good news to the rest of the country.”

However, while DeGraffe sees the Trump-Musk feud as having wide-ranging and lasting implications, GOP political strategist Dallas Woodhouse says he thinks the feud is unimportant to most Republicans.

“I am currently at the North Carolina State GOP convention, and this is not a topic of concern among activists,” Woodhouse said. “No doubt it makes for funny and entertaining X posts, but the GOP faithful are laser-focused on growing the new diverse GOP/Trump winning coalition.”