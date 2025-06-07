Musk jokes about reconsidering stance on Big Beautiful Bill after Schiff’s praise

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk appeared to jokingly reconsider his stance on the Big Beautiful Bill after a California Democrat came to his defense.

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., wrote on X that “I can’t believe I’m saying this – but [Elon Musk] is right.” However, that seems to be the last point on which the two agree. They both object to the Big Beautiful Bill, viewing it as full of pork. Musk opposes the bill because he believes it raises government spending too much, while Schiff objects to what he calls its “far-right” content, which he describes as “dangerous.”

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS STAND FIRM AGAINST MUSK’S ‘KILL THE BILL’ ASSAULT ON TRUMP’S AGENDA

Musk fired off a response rejecting Schiff’s alleged praise of the tech billionaire’s position on the bill.

“Hmm, few things could convince me to reconsider my position more than Adam Schiff agreeing with me!”

On May 30, Musk’s time with the administration came to an end, and he seemed to leave things on good terms. President Donald Trump thanked Musk for his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and gave him a symbolic “key to the White House” as a parting gift.

Following his departure from the White House, Musk said he was looking forward “to continuing to be a friend and adviser to the president.” However, things took a sharp turn as a feud between Trump and Musk quickly heated up after the Tesla founder began publicly criticizing the Big Beautiful Bill.

INSIDE THE MUSK-TRUMP FALLOUT

After the legislation passed the House, Musk said that the “massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Musk’s criticisms received mixed reactions from Republicans, with some — such as Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. — agreeing with him. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was “surprised” by Musk’s reaction and claimed the two of them had a good discussion about the bill.

Trump and Musk then began slugging it out on their respective social media platforms — X and Truth Social — as well as TV. The president told reporters in the Oval Office that he was “very disappointed” with Musk and claimed that the former DOGE head knew what was in the bill, something that Musk denied.

TRUMP NOT INTERESTED IN TALKING TO MUSK: ‘ELON’S TOTALLY LOST IT’

The heated exchange led to two explosive tweets, both of which were later deleted. In one post, Musk claimed Trump was mentioned in files relating to Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased sex offender and disgraced financier. In his other post, Musk endorsed a message that called for Trump’s impeachment and said that Vice President J.D. Vance should take over.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While it’s unclear whether Trump and Musk will reconcile, for now it seems unlikely. Trump told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier that he was not interested in talking to Musk and that “Elon’s totally lost it.”