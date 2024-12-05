Musk, Ramaswamy visit Capitol Hill to discuss Trump’s DOGE vision for cutting government waste

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are expected to visit Capitol Hill Thursday morning to meet with Republican lawmakers in both chambers of Congress to discuss ways to reduce waste in the federal government just weeks after the creation of the Trump-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Ramaswamy, a former presidential candidate and biotech entrepreneur, are the co-heads of the new agency created by President-elect Trump to root out government waste.

The two will visit Washington, D.C., for meetings with top lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the Senate, signaling they will work alongside Congress to slash abuse of taxpayer money.

MUSK, RAMASWAMY TO DISCUSS DOGE PLANS WITH GOP LAWMAKERS

Musk and Ramswamy are expected to attend the first Senate DOGE Caucus meeting Thursday morning. The caucus is chaired by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

Later, the pair will cross to the other side of the Capitol for a bicameral event hosted by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who invited legislators from both the House and Senate to the event.

Johnson, in his save-the-date announcement, said he plans to discuss “major reform ideas” with Musk and Ramaswamy to “achieve regulatory rescissions, administrative reductions, and cost savings,” while also reviving “the principle of limited government.”

Johnson declared that Trump “has made this possible.”

Musk and Ramaswamy are wasting no time laying out their vision for slashing government bloat through DOGE. The pair penned an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal last month, explaining how the outside-government agency will operate to determine suggestions for cuts.

The entrepreneurs have vowed to scrap entire government agencies through the DOGE initiative, which they intend to wrap up by July 4, 2026.

MUSK AND RAMASWAMY LAY OUT DOGE VISION IN WSJ OP-ED: 5 TAKEAWAYS

In their op-ed, Musk and Ramaswamy largely focused on how DOGE could assist in identifying waste and regulations that could be eliminated through the executive branch.

Republicans will control the White House and both chambers of the legislature when Trump returns to office in January, and many GOP lawmakers have already expressed interest in assisting the agency.

In the House, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said he will establish the Delivering on Government Efficiency Subcommittee, which will be chaired by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to work with DOGE.

The subcommittee is expected to investigate wasteful spending, examine ways to reorganize federal agencies to improve efficiency and identify solutions to eliminate bureaucratic red tape.

COMER TO CREATE DOGE SUBCOMMITTEE CHAIRED BY MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE TO WORK WITH ELON MUSK, VIVEK RAMASWAMY

Sources told Fox News Digital Comer and Ramaswamy have already met to discuss how best to work together.

Trump said last month he hopes DOGE will become the “Manhattan Project of our time,” a reference to J. Robert Oppenheimer’s secretive atomic bomb endeavor during World War II.

“Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of DOGE for a very long time,” Trump said.