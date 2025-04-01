Musk says Social Security scammer who allegedly ripped off 400K Americans faces imminent arrest

Elon Musk said that an alleged scammer who reportedly ripped off 400,000 Americans by selling their Social Security numbers is facing imminent arrest.

“I believe someone is going to be arrested tomorrow, because there’s someone who actually stole 400,000 Social Security numbers and personal information from the Social Security database,” Musk said during a tele-town hall with Wisconsin voters Monday evening. Wisconsin is holding a high-stakes state Supreme Court election Tuesday that will determine if the state’s highest court will hold a liberal or conservative majority by filing a retiring justice’s seat.

The person was “selling Social Security numbers and all the identification information in order for people to basically steal money from Social Security,” he continued.

Musk was responding to a phone call from a Wisconsin voter who asked if Attorney General Pam Bondi had plans to investigate and prosecute fraud surrounding Social Security. Musk is helping lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is working to uncover government overspending and fraud, and reported in March that “there’s a massive amount of fraud” related to alleged scammers submitting phony Social Security numbers in an attempt to receive federal benefits.

MUSK SHARES ‘MIND BLOWING’ CHART SHOWING MILLIONS OF ‘NONCITIZENS’ GIVEN SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS UNDER BIDEN

Musk did not provide any additional details on the alleged scammer during the call. Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Justice inquiring about any investigations into Social Security fraud claims and if the department was preparing to make arrests, but did not immediately receive a reply.

Musk continued in the phone conversation Monday that potential fraud related to Social Security leaves the system vulnerable to illegal immigrants fraudulently obtaining identification numbers.

EXPERT TURNS TABLES ON DEM CRITICS AFTER MUSK ACCUSES SOCIAL SECURITY OF BEING ‘PONZI SCHEME’

“A particular avenue of fraud for like illegal immigrants and for voter fraud, because the main way that identification is established in the United States is via Social Security,” he said. “So, if you compromise a Social Security system, you can basically get people to get de facto registered to vote, even if they’re not citizens, and to get a bunch of benefits.”

Musk and members of his DOGE team joined Fox News at the end of March to discuss their operation and what they have uncovered since they began investigating federal agencies in the search of fraud and mismanagement. Musk identified Social Security as reportedly chronically vulnerable to fraud.

ELON MUSK IS CORRECT THAT SOCIAL SECURITY OPERATES LIKE A ‘PONZI SCHEME’: EXPERT

“They steal people’s Social Security, is what happens,” Musk said in a Thursday exclusive interview on Fox News’ “ Special Report with Bret Baier.” “They call in, they claim to be a retiree, and they convince the Social Security person on the phone to change where the money is flowing. It actually goes to some fraudster. This is happening all day, every day. And then somebody doesn’t receive their Social Security, it’s because of all the fraud loopholes in the Social Security system.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DOGE engineer Aram Moghaddassi added in the interview, “At Social Security, one of the first things that we learned is that they get phone calls every day of people trying to change direct deposit information.”

“So when you want to change your bank account, you can call Social Security. We learned 40% of the calls that they get are from fraudsters.”

Amid DOGE’s investigation into the Social Security Administration, President Donald Trump has vowed not to cut Medicare or Social Security benefits for Americans.