Muslim cleric who praised Adolf Hitler, Hamas spoke at Harris running mate Tim Walz’s 2019 inauguration

A Muslim cleric who praised Adolf Hitler and commended Hamas after the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel spoke at the inauguration of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in 2019.

Imam Asad Zaman, executive director of the Muslim American Society in Minnesota, shared the stage with the Democratic governor on Jan. 7, 2019.

“Thank God this team is finally going to be in charge,” Zaman said of Walz’s incoming administration. “I congratulate you for stepping forward to serve the people of Minnesota, and I remind you of the trust you have chosen to undertake. Empower them with courage to render social justice to all our people. Make it easy for them to help our people and make it hard for them to hurt our people.”

Zaman said the people of Minnesota have entrusted in Walz “their hopes and aspirations for social justice and well-being.”

“We look to you to build upon the past successes of our great state,” Zaman said. “We remind you of the many structural injustices that need to be addressed, so justice can be brought forth.”

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, Zaman, who is originally from Bangladesh, has used his Facebook page to share official Hamas press releases, blog posts from antisemitic sites and a 2015 link to a pro-Hitler film, “The Greatest Story Never Told.” Released in 2013, the propaganda film is antisemitic and popular among fringe groups, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The 2019 inauguration adds to the list of appearances Walz and Zaman have made together dating back to at least 2018. In April 2019, Zaman delivered an invocation at Walz’s state address and had called for an end to a government shutdown alongside Walz in January 2019, the Washington Examiner first reported. In May 2023, Zaman attended a mosque security meeting with Walz’s gubernatorial office.

Walz’s administration has also donated over $100,000 to Zaman’s group, Muslim American Society of Minnesota, according to state records reviewed by the Washington Examiner. Federal prosecutors have described the Muslim American Society as “founded as the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in the U.S.,” according to court records, the outlet first reported.

The Harris-Walz campaign told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that Gov. Walz and Zaman do “not have a personal relationship.”

“Governor Walz strongly condemns Hamas terrorism,” the campaign said.

Fox News Digital’s Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.