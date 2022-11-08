NAACP launches new measure to stop voter intimidation as Americans head to the polls

The NAACP announced Tuesday the rollout of a measure to fight voter intimidation as Americans across the country head to the polls.

“As our democracy hangs in the balance – this election is too important to ignore,” NAACP CEO and president Derrick Johnson said in a statement. “For anyone who has not voted yet – this is the final day to get out and make sure your voice is heard.”

The NAACP said “recruited and trained legal professionals” would be heading to the polls to track any voter suppression reports via the Voter Incident Report Form. The organization stated they “encouraged” anyone experiencing issues at the polls to fill out the form.

Reports issued via the form will be reviewed by a team of legal professionals in the NAACP’s Office of General Counsel, who will then determine any next steps.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

The NAACP’s newest measure rolls out as voter intimidation concerns have gained momentum in the days leading up to Election Day. Several states issued precautionary notices and efforts to ensure intimidation efforts do not undermine the public’s trust in the voting system.

Last week, an Arizona federal judge ordered a temporary restraining order on ballot box watchers while also issuing an order that an armed group from Clean Elections USA must remain at least 250 feet away from certain polling locations. The measure follows a string of complaints that individuals carrying guns and wearing masks were intimidating to voters heading to the polls.

TRUMP SAYS REPUBLICANS HAVE ‘GOOD CHANCE OF BIG SUCCESS’ ON ELECTION DAY

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also pushed for the implementation of a text alert system in the state where poll workers can report threats to state officials during polling hours. Georgia most recently set an all-time record for the most ballots cast before Election Day, despite voter suppression concerns running rampant following top Democrats claiming Georgia voting laws were akin to “Jim Crow 2.0.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to voter suppression concerns, specifically in Georgia, during an October press conference, saying, “high turnout and voter suppression can take place at the same time.”

“Look, we have seen ourselves, I just laid out we’ve seen ourselves, from what legislation, state legislation we have seen across the country that is suppressing the right to vote, and look, we believe that people should have the fundamental access to voting,” Jean-Pierre said.

PENNSYLVANIA BALLOT FIGHT COULD DRAG ON LONG AFTER ELECTION DAY; THOUSANDS OF VOTES IN LIMBO

Tuesday’s midterm elections could determine who controls Congress the last two years of President Biden’s first term in office. Republicans are currently favored to win a majority in the House of Representatives, according to Fox News’ Power Rankings. Which party will control the Senate is, however, considered a toss-up as all eyes hone in on states with tight races between Democrat and GOP candidates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House has already stated final results may take days to be finalized, with Jean-Pierre telling reporters that is how elections are “supposed to work.”

“We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days. It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner,” Jean-Pierre told reporters during the White House press briefing.