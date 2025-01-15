Nancy Mace challenges Dem rep to ‘take it outside’ after ‘child, listen’ comment sparks chaos

Them’s fightin’ words.

The House Oversight Committee devolved into chaos on Tuesday after Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., challenged Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, to a fight.

“If you wanna take it outside, we can do that,” Mace said.

The squabble was sparked when Crockett said “child, listen” during a back-and-forth about civil rights, women’s rights and transgender rights.

“Somebody’s campaign coffers are struggling right now. So she gon’ keep sayin’ ‘trans, trans trans’ so that people will feel threatened and child, listen,” Crockett said.

Mace erupted in anger.

“I’m no child! Do not call me a child! I’m no child. Don’t even start,” Mace said, interrupting Crockett. “I’m a grown woman. I’m 47 years old. I’ve broken more glass ceilings than you ever have… You will not do that. I’m not a child… If you wanna take it outside, we can do that.”

The two talked over each other as House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., attempted to control the chaos as he slammed his gavel.

“Order! Order! Order!,” members could be heard saying.

Crockett later attacked Republicans, accusing them of going after “the most vulnerable in our country.”

She said, “Trans people ain’t goin’ no where. Just like when the racists wanted to make sure that Black people somehow were going to be dismissed in this country. We ain’t left either.”

Mace later took to X to continue her war of words with Crockett.

“I’m no child. And if I wanted a physical fight, you’d know it. That’s not what this was,” she wrote. “I won’t be bullied by someone who wants to take away women’s rights while lecturing about civil rights. I won’t be bullied by someone who thinks being scared of rape is a ‘fantasy.’ This ain’t political, it’s personal.”

Mace further attempted to clarify her comments in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about my intentions during a heated exchange on women’s rights earlier today on Oversight,” she said in the statement. “Let me be clear: I wanted to take the conversation off the floor to have a more constructive conversation, not to fight. At no point was there any intention of causing harm to anyone. I was just assaulted by a pro tr*ns man a few weeks ago and am still in physical therapy for my injuries. I know firsthand how the Left is capable of doing real physical harm. I will not be bullied into submission, I will not be called names by my colleagues like I was today, I will not be belittled, or invalidated—especially as a rape survivor. I will always stand up for women and push back against left-wing extremism that seeks to silence our voices and dismiss our rights.”

Crockett also took to X to address the exchange, writing, in part: “Today, I introduced an amendment to reinstate the Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. My Republican colleague threatened to physically fight me about it. Bless her heart.”

Crockett’s office also fired back at Mace, claiming it was clear Mace was threatening physical violence against Crockett.

“It was clear that Rep. Mace was threatening physical violence against Congresswoman Crockett as part of her performative, ridiculous meltdown,” Crockett’s office said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Her slur-ridden screed exemplifies exactly why the House Oversight Committee needs to pass Congresswoman Crockett’s amendment to reinstate the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. Congresswoman Crockett ignored her obvious, desperate baiting – if Rep. Mace wants to raise money off of the back of a qualified Black woman, she can try someone else.”

The brouhaha between Mace and Crockett happened on the same day the House passed a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports at schools that receive federal funding.

Two House Democrats voted alongside Republicans to pass the Protection of Women and Girls In Sports Act. Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Vicente Gonzales, D-Texas, were the lone Democrats to vote for the bill when it passed 218 to 206. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., voted “present.”

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.