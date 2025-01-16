Nancy Pelosi to skip Trump inauguration ceremony: report

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, plans to skip President-elect Trump’s inauguration next week, her office told ABC News on Thursday.

Pelosi has attended 11 inauguration ceremonies, including Trump’s first in 2017. Her office has not provided an explanation for her absence, but she has a history of dramatic displays of opposition to the president-elect.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Trump has also made no attempts to play nice with the former speaker, frequently calling her out as an “enemy” at his campaign rallies.

“She’s a crooked person. She’s a bad person, evil. She’s an evil, sick, crazy,” Trump said before appearing to mouth the word “b*tch,” at a campaign rally in Michigan. “Oh no. It starts with a B– but I won’t say it. I want to say it. I want to say it.”

Pelosi infamously tore apart a copy of Trump’s State of the Union address while standing just behind him on the floor of Congress in 2020.

Former first lady Michelle Obama also plans to skip Trump’s inauguration, though her husband, the former president, plans to attend. Michelle was also absent from the funeral for President Jimmy Carter last week, where Trump was also present.

Former presidents Trump, Bush and Clinton and their spouses all attended Carter’s funeral on Jan. 9 at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., as did former President Barack Obama. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband also attended, along with former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife.

Former President Bill Clinton will attend next week’s swearing-in ceremony, a person familiar with the former president’s schedule confirmed to the AP. Former first lady Hillary Clinton will also attend, a spokesperson said. The Office of George W. Bush said he and former first lady Laura Bush are attending.

All three former presidents and their wives attended Trump’s first inauguration in 2017, including Hillary Clinton, after she lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump. Carter also attended.

President-elect Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did not attend President Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

Fox News’ Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.