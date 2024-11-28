NBC News ripped for headline touting ‘historically affordable’ Thanksgiving costs: ‘This is bull—-‘

An article from NBC News suggesting that Thanksgiving dinner costs are historically low and enable a 10-person gathering to feed itself for under $60 was ripped by conservatives on social media this week.

“You may not know it by looking at sticker prices in grocery aisles, but Thanksgiving dinner is more affordable than it has been in years,” NBC News wrote citing data from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“The costs of this year’s holiday feast – estimated at $58.08 for a 10-person gathering, or $5.81 a head – dropped 5% since last year, the lowest level since 2021.”

The article’s headline read: “Thanksgiving dinner is historically affordable this year”

BRINE YOUR THANKSGIVING TURKEY IN THIS FOR GOLDEN SKIN: ‘DRIPPING WITH JUICE’

Conservatives on social media quickly blasted the reporting and the suggestion that Americans will experience relief from inflation at the Thanksgiving dinner table this year.

“I just bought a single turkey for $85,” Grabien founder Tom Elliot posted on X.

“It costs $60 for a family of 4 to eat at McDonalds,” author John LeFevre posted on X . “But NBC News wants you to believe that Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people is $58 – the most affordable in 40 years.”

HISTORY OF THE THANKSGIVING TURKEY PARDON: WHEN THE WHITE HOUSE BEGAN THE LONG-HELD HOLIDAY TRADITION

“No one who buys groceries believes this,” conservative radio host and commentator Dana Loesch posted on X.

“If anyone can pay for everything needed for a 10-person Thanksgiving dinner for $58.08, I want to see a picture of all of your groceries,” journalist Jennifer Van Laar posted on X.

“This is bull—-, of course,” attorney Harmeet Dhillon posted on X . “Carry on.”

“What are they eating?” Breitbart News reporter Elizabeth Weibel posted on X. “Mozzarella sticks? I just got groceries for a Thanksgiving dinner for 16 that cost roughly $240.”

The Commerce Department on Wednesday reported that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index rose 0.2% in October and 2.3% year over year, and inflation ticked up slightly in October as prices remained stubbornly high for consumers,

October food prices were up 0.2% on a monthly basis and 2.1% from a year ago. Food away from home was up 3.8% annually, while food at home was up just 1.1% in comparison. The largest price increase among food items was for eggs, with prices up 30.4% on an annual basis in October even though they declined 6.5% from September.

Fox News Digital’s Eric Revell contributed to this report