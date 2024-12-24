Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen recovering from multiple injuries after being bucked from horse: ‘Good prognosis’

Nebraska’s Republican Gov. Jim Pillen was in intensive care at a hospital on Monday to be treated for injuries after he was thrown off a horse while riding with his family the day before.

Pillen, 68, was treated at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, where he underwent a medical procedure for an injured spleen he suffered when he was bucked off a new horse.

Doctors said Pillen’s prognosis was positive despite seven rib fractures, a partially collapsed lung, a minor fracture in one of his vertebrae and a minor kidney injury that is expected to heal on its own. He is expected to remain in the hospital for at least another day, but is in stable condition.

The governor underwent a minimally invasive procedure called a prophylactic embolization for the spleen injury. Doctors passed a wire into his arteries near the spleen and inserted coils to stop the bleeding, according to Nebraska Medicine trauma surgeon Hillman Terzian.

Terzian said Pillen did well during the procedure, which he was sedated for. The operation lasted less than an hour and GOP Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly acted as governor for the time being in a routine transfer of power.

The governor did not suffer any damage to his nervous system and there were no signs of an injury to his head, neck or spinal canal, according to Terzian.

Pillen has been motivated to get out of bed and has already been walking laps, Terzian said, noting that this is “very impressive.”

The doctor said being in intensive care is normal for people with a spleen injury similar to Pillen’s and with rib fractures at his age. Terzian said the governor had “a very good prognosis.”

“We don’t expect anyone with his injuries to be up and running a marathon the next day, but we like them to be out of bed, to show us that they can pick up small objects, that sort of thing,” Terzian said.

The biggest priority for Pillen’s doctor right now is controlling his pain.

No other operations are planned, although physicians have options for treating his ribs, Terzian said.

Pillen has made arrangements to work from his hospital room.

The governor’s office said his injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, and could have been much worse.

Pillen was elected as governor in 2022, running in the gubernatorial election that year because former Gov. Pete Ricketts, also a Republican, was term-limited.

The governor worked as a veterinarian and owned a livestock operation before he was elected to the state’s highest office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.