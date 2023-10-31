Nevada man federally charged after allegedly threatening to kidnap, assault or murder Jewish US senator

A Las Vegas man was arrested earlier this month and now faces federal charges after he allegedly threatened to kidnap, assault or murder a U.S. senator.

According to a criminal complaint, the Department of Justice said 43-year-old John Anthony Miller left several threatening voicemails for the office of a U.S. senator between Oct. 11 and Oct. 19.

Fox News confirmed voicemails were left for Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., who is Jewish.

The criminal complaint said that on Oct. 17, Miller threatened to assault, kidnap, or even murder Rosen — who was not named in the complaint — with intent to impede, intimidate or interfere with her duties as a senator.

The voicemails are filled with profanity and detailed in the criminal complaint.

For example, Miller said in one of the voicemails, “All these [expletive]ing lies is in your [expletive]ing hands, you [expletive]ing [expletive], and I’m gonna [expletive]ing see you soon, you [expletive]ing sellout [expletive]ing [expletive] [expletive].”

The next day, Miller went to the Lloyd D. George Courthouse in Las Vegas and told officials he was going to see the U.S. senator and refused to cooperate with a court security guard.

Ultimately, he was denied entry into the courthouse, became upset and started yelling and shouting profanities.

On Oct. 19, Miller left more voicemails for Rosen, including one when he asked if the senator had any family members who were Israeli settlers, suggesting if she did, he was pretty sure she would not make it illegal for them to come back to the U.S.

“…450 thousand of ‘em are American and are able to co-commit war crimes and come back and forth. Huh? Yeah, I-I-I pretty sure she is. Pretty sure she is. And she ain’t gon do a damn thing,” the criminal complaint claims Miller said. “She lets her own family members kill these Pe-Palestinians in the West Bank. The Christians in the West Bank. Senator, I’m sorry to say, but yah know what, you’re a piece of [expletive] and you’re gonna burn in [expletive]ing [expletive] for your [expletive]ing crimes.”

Miller was arrested on Oct. 26, and now faces one count of threatening a federal official.

“Threats against public officials should be taken seriously,” a spokesperson for Rosen said. “Senator Rosen trusts the U.S. Attorney’s office and federal law enforcement to handle this matter.”

Miller is expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah on Nov. 13, 2023.