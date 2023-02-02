New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour shot dead outside home in ‘despicable criminal act’

A local councilwoman in New Jersey was killed during a shooting outside her home Wednesday evening, according to officials.

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican, was 30 years old and described by Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick as “dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents.”

A 911 call reported shots fired around 7:22 p.m, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said. A female, identified by New Jersey Globe reporter David Wildstein as Dwumfour, was found dead in her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Rebecca Morales of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3477,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Kilpatrick called the shooting a “despicable criminal act.“

A Facebook account for Detective Juan Rodriguez and Pastor Doctor Nelia Rodriguez also reported that Dwumfour was killed.

“We are so heartbroken to announce that our friend, Councilwoman from Sayreville, part of our HRC (Human Relation Commission), our personal friend, a woman of God Eunice Dwumfour was [murdered] tonight in Sayreville,” the couple wrote.

They added, “She was an amazing friend, a woman who loved God. We were just at our HRC meeting January 5th 2023 and I just saw her this morning at the store. I remember saying to her I see you at the HRC meeting tomorrow not knowing tonight was going to be the end of her life. I can’t stop crying. She was 30 years young and full of life.”

It is not immediately clear if she was the intended target of the alleged shooting.

“Beyond her dedication to our community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs in to her daily life as a person and a community leader,” Kilpatrick continued. “On a personal note, I can’t adequately express my feeling of sorrow at the loss of a friend.”

Community organizer Charles Kratovil also reported the death.

“A huge loss for the Sayreville community as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot and killed at approximately 7:20pm causing a crash near Samuel Circle & Check Avenue,” Kratovil tweeted.

He added, “I personally knew her to be a very kind person and public servant. May she rest in peace.”

According to her LinkedIn, Dwumfour was a scrum master, with a background as an IT Business consultant.

Dwumfour was elected to the Borough Council in 2021, and her term was set to run from January 2022 through December 2024.

She received a B.A. in Women & Gender Studies from William Paterson University, located in Wayne, New Jersey.