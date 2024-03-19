New lawsuit alleges NYC Mayor Eric Adams demanded sex acts from police officer in exchange for career help

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A new lawsuit against New York City Mayor Eric Adams alleges that during his time on the police force in the ’90s he demanded sexual favors from a colleague in exchange for help with a job issue.

Adams’ accuser, Lorna Beach-Mathura, says she had been repeatedly passed over for promotions and experienced “resistance all-too-frequently faced by Black and female NYPD … employees in that era.” Adams at the time served as a leader in the Transit NYPD Guardians division, so she sought him out for his help.

“Instead of helping Plaintiff get fair treatment at the Defendant Transit Bureau, Defendant Adams preyed on her perceived vulnerability, demanding a quid pro quo sexual favor and sexually assaulting Plaintiff, revealing himself not to be the ‘Guardian’ he purported to be, but a predator,” the lawsuit states.

A lawyer for the New York City Corporation Counsel, Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix, called the allegations “ludicrous.”

“While we review the complaint, the mayor fully denies these outrageous allegations and the events described here; we expect full vindication in court. Additionally, in 1993, Eric Adams was one of the most prominent public opponents of the racism within the NYPD, which is why the suit’s allegations that he had any sway over promotions of civilian employees is ludicrous,” she said.

According to the lawsuit, Beach-Mathura learned in the fall of 2023 that New York had passed a law allowing survivors of sexual assault to come forward years after an attack and thus felt compelled to bring Adams’ “behavior to light.”

She alleges that Adams said he would help her with an employment problem but instead drove her alone to a vacant lot and requested oral sex from her, which she rejected. He continued to sexually assault her, according to the suit.

When Adams ran for mayor, Beach-Mathura said she found his comments on the campaign trail “hypocritical and sanctimonious.”

Beach-Mathura said in the lawsuit that Adams initially was going to pick her up and give her a ride home to Coney Island to talk. Once in the car, she realized instead that he was headed to an area near the Hudson River, which made her “nervous and scared.”

“Plaintiff was frightened not only due to Defendant Adams’ appalling conduct, but also because she knew that he, as a police officer, had at least one loaded gun in the car,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit alleges Adams exposed himself and begged Beach-Mathura to perform oral sex and placed her hand on his genitals. When she refused, he masturbated in front of her, per the lawsuit.

Beach-Mathura also says Adams told her he needed to get back to work, drove her to a subway station in Manhattan and dropped her off there.

She alleges Adams never helped her with the employment issue and that she eventually left city government in 1994. She now lives in Florida, where she has worked as a public school teacher.