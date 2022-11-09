New Mexico Gov. Grisham denies campaign received 2018 debate questions in advance

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham forcefully denied allegations of cheating in a 2018 debate in a comment to Fox News.

Republican candidate for New Mexico governor Mark Ronchetti alleged last week that Grisham was shown at least a portion of the questions posed to her in a 2018 debate when she was initially running for governor.

Ronchetti alleged that an employee with local station KOB-TV intentionally leaked specific questions and topics to Grisham in order to give her an edge in the debate.

“All of those character attacks are completely outrageous and false,” Grisham told Fox News on Tuesday.

Pushed for an explicit denial of the allegations, Grisham showed little hesitation and was eager to deny the claim.

“It’s denied,” she reaffirmed.

Ronchetti leaked alleged screenshots showing what is claimed to be a 2018 text conversation between a KOB-TV employee and the Grisham campaign.

KOB-TV Vice President and GM Michelle Donaldson denied last week that the station “colluded” with the Grisham campaign, and said if any staff member did so, the person would be let go.

“The Ronchetti campaign’s allegations that KOB-TV colluded with the Michelle Lujan Grisham campaign are patently false,” Donaldson told Fox News. “For over 70 years, KOB-TV has adhered to the highest standards of journalism integrity and would never engage in behavior that would undermine our standards, the respect of our viewers, or the public trust. We take accusations like this, even unfounded ones, very seriously and if we find that a staff member acted on their own and without our knowledge they will no longer be part of the team at KOB-TV.”

Ronchetti has previously claimed Grisham would not deny the allegations because “she knows she got the questions.”