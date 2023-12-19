New poll reveals America’s least favorite leader in Congress with shocking single-digit approval

A new Monmouth University poll released Monday has revealed Americans’ least favorite leader in Congress, but all maintain underwater approval ratings.

According to the poll, just 6% of adults say they approve of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s, R-Ky., job performance, with a whopping 60% saying they disapprove. 34% had no opinion.

McConnell was the only congressional leader with a net negative approval rating from within his own party, and fell far behind his Democrat and Republican colleagues on how they are viewed by the American public. Just 10% of Republicans said they approved of McConnell’s job performance, with 41% disapproving and 49% having no opinion.

BIDEN APPROVAL RATING SINKS TO ALL-TIME LOW IN NEW NATIONAL POLL

McConnell’s approval rating was down from 12% in July, with 50% disapproving and 37% having no opinion.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., received a 21% approval rating, with 41% saying they disapproved and 38% having no opinion. Within his own party, however, Schumer received a 48% approval rating, compared to 18% who disapproved and 34% who had no opinion.

FORMER TRUMP ADVISER KELLYANNE CONWAY LEADS CHARGE TO OVERHAUL GOP ABORTION STRATEGY, END DEMS’ 2024 ADVANTAGE

On the House side, 17% said they approved of Speaker Mike Johnson’s, R-La., job performance with 31% disapproving and 51% with no opinion.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., fared slightly better with a 21% approval rating, 22% disapproving and 56% having no opinion.

Overall, just 17% said they approved of Congress’ job performance, and 77% said they disapproved.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to McConnell’s office for comment.