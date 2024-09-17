New Trump website reveals how much money a Harris presidency could cost taxpayers

FIRST ON FOX: The Trump campaign unveiled a website Tuesday that tabulates how much voters in each state can expect to pay in taxes if the Trump tax cuts expire next year.

“Kamala Harris voted against the Trump Tax Cuts and will let them expire if she’s elected,” the website, dubbed KamalaTaxIncrease.com, says.

“Democrats in Washington don’t care about you – they will work together with Kamala Harris to make sure you pay more taxes and have less money in your pocket. According to the Tax Foundation, if the Trump Tax Cuts expire, most taxpayers will see a notable tax increase,” it adds.

Using data from the Washington, D.C.-based think tank the Tax Foundation, the Trump campaign’s new website displays a map of the U.S. with a breakdown on what residents in each state could expect to spend in additional taxes.

“When Kamala is in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin this week – will she tell voters that on average they will pay more than $2,000 in extra taxes each year if she is elected and lets the Trump Tax Cuts expire? The choice is simple – more money in your pockets with President Trump or higher taxes with Kamala Harris,” Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, told Fox News Digital.

The national average tax hike falls at $2,580.57, while residents in blue states such as California and Washington can expect an average increase of $3,360 and $4,375, according to the website.

Florida residents face an average tax hike of $3,505 per year, while Nevadans can expect a $3,523 spike, and Wyoming residents $4,254, according to the data.

The Tax Foundation additionally has a calculator on its website that can tabulate expected increases based on an individual’s personal background, such as income and marital status, to view more in-depth data.

Trump and Republican lawmakers passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017, which drastically overhauled the nation’s tax code, including reducing the top individual income tax bracket to 37% from 39.6% and nearly doubling the size of the standard deduction.

The law, however, is set to sunset in 2025, with Vice President Harris vowing to reverse the Trump-era cuts. She is proposing to raise the rate that major businesses pay from 21% to 28%, and also seeks to increase the federal government’s small business tax deduction tenfold, from $5,000 to $50,000.

Trump has pledged to make the entirety of his 2017 tax law permanent if he is re-elected in November.

“He wants to let our tax cuts expire,” Trump said in May at a rally in New Jersey. “Instead of a Biden tax hike, I’ll give you a Trump middle-class, upper-class, lower-class, business-class – big tax cut. You’re going to have the biggest tax cut.”

Last week, the Chamber of Commerce and 500 businesses spread across the nation published an open letter to Washington lawmakers and the next presidential administration, calling on them to keep the Trump tax cuts in place or risk the U.S. facing “the largest tax increase in American history.”

“While the impact of a massive tax increase on individual Americans is clear, it is critical for policymakers to understand that the expiration of many pro-growth business tax reforms from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) also will dramatically increase costs for families and customers, harm main street businesses, reduce take-home pay for workers, and result in the loss of innovation and American jobs,” Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement of the letter.

“Pro-growth tax policy doesn’t just grow the overall U.S. economy; it raises wages for American workers and improves standards of living,” the statement continued. “Maintaining and improving pro-growth tax policy ensures that the U.S. remains globally competitive, retaining and attracting businesses, jobs, investment, and innovation here at home.”

Harris, meanwhile, pledged in July that she would not to raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000 a year if elected to the Oval Office in November. The Tax Foundation’s Center for Tax Policy also told fact checking website Verify this week that Trump’s proposed tariff plans – which include between 10% and 20% tariff on all imported goods and a 60% tariff on all goods imported from China – would lead to an average increase of more than $6,000 per household.

