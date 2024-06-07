New York Democrat congressional candidate suggests MAGA supporters go to ‘re-education camp’

EXCLUSIVE: The New York Democratic congressional candidate running against GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik suggested “MAGA” supporters should attend a “re-education camp” after the 2024 election — even if Democrats see a “resounding blue wave.”

Paula Collins, who is running against Stefanik, R-N.Y., in New York’s 21st congressional district, made the comments during a public Zoom Townhall this week, where she appeared to admit that “re-education” would be controversial.

“Even if we were to have a resounding blue wave come through, as many of us would like, putting it all back together again after we’ve gone through this MAGA nightmare and re-educating basically, which, that sounds like a rather, a re-education camp. I don’t think we really want call it that,” she said during the Zoom townhall. “I’m sure we can find another way to phrase it.”

In an email to Fox News Digital, Collins explained her comments.

“We currently have lawmakers, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, who mis-quote or mis-understand the law,” Collins told Fox News Digital. “Even if MAGA were to be resoundingly defeated, we would need to engage in widespread civics education, which both red and blue voters acknowledge has been slipping in recent years.”

Collins said “the goal would be such that regular citizens could understand the process by which the state courts process matters, compared to the federal court circuit, and so forth.”

“Rep. Elise Stefanik does not show a good understanding of the court structure in her home state of New York,” Collins continued.

Collins pointed to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against former President Trump, in which he was found guilty on all counts of falsifying business records. Collins said that trial and the charges are “a state matter, not a federal matter.”

Collins said Stefanik’s “outcry bespeaks a lack of basic civics education, as well as a basic lack of respect for the state supreme court system in her home State of New York.”

“Similarly, many voters have misunderstandings and lack of regard for basic judicial systems that underscore the need for civics education,” Collins said.

Senior advisor to Elise Stefanik, Alex DeGrasse, however, said Collins’ comments would be seen as offensive to many Republicans.

“This radical New York City Democrat Socialist who literally is renting a bed and breakfast room in NY-21 was caught on tape saying she wants to force Trump voters through ‘re-education camps,’” he said. “Everyone knows she will be defeated by Elise Stefanik by a historic margin.”

DeGrasse added that “this is yet another reason why President Trump, Elise Stefanik, and voters in Upstate and across America will clean the Democrats’ clocks at the ballot box this November.”

DeGrasse was referring to Collins’ being from New York City. Collins has said that before the spring of 2024, she lived full time in New York City.

Collins is a New York cannabis tax attorney.

According to election documents, Collins is based out of her law office, the Law Office of Paula Collins, PLLC in New York City. She currently rents a room in a rental housing unit in Canton, N.Y. to claim residency in the district.

Collins has never voted in the district.