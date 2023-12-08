New York Democrats choose Tom Suozzi as candidate to replace expelled Republican George Santos in Congress

New York Democrats have selected former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi as the nominee for the special election to replace former Republican Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from Congress last week.

Suozzi, 61, represented the district for six years before launching an unsuccessful campaign for governor last year. Suozzi has also previously held political posts as a county executive and mayor on Long Island.

With Santos out of Congress, the special election to fill the Third Congressional District of New York seat has been set for Feb. 13.

“We look forward to working with the Suozzi Campaign, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to restore integrity, competence, and a focus on the real needs of our larger community,” the Nassau County and Queens County Democratic Committees said in a joint statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.