New York judge sets Trump sentencing days before inauguration

President-elect Trump’s bid to toss his conviction in his New York criminal hush money case was denied on Friday.

New York Judge Juan Merchan rejected Trump’s request to vacate the verdict in the case based on the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision.

Merchan noted that he is still reviewing the other motions filed by Trump to dismiss the case.

Sentencing will be January 10 at 9:30 a.m, with the president-elect having the option to appear in person or virtually.