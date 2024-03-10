New York proposal would provide $2,600 to inmates after they leave prison

A new bill introduced by New York state lawmakers would offer inmates leaving prison around $2,600 in an effort to help them get back on their feet.

The legislation, introduced by State Senator Kevin Parker and Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs, would allow inmates to collect around $400 each month over six months once they leave prison.

As the bill currently stands, there are no limitations on how or where the money can be spent, according to Fox 5 New York.

“In New York, crime pays, literally,” State Senator George Borrello said.

Borrello said he is strongly opposing the bill and that the state should prioritize other legislation over giving out money to inmates being released.

“My colleagues seem to think that these are folks that are a victim of circumstances,” Borrello said. “You chose to commit a crime in New York State. If you really are concerned about how much money you’re going to have in your pocket when you leave prison, then don’t go there to begin with.”

Currently, inmates leaving prison are given $40, which comes from their garnished earnings behind bars.

“In this economy that amount is barely enough to get groceries or purchase clothes for a job interview,” Gibbs said. “The first 72 hours after release are crucial in determining an individual’s successful reintegration into society. By increasing the amount to up to $2,550 in the span of a few months, we allow folks the opportunity to reach their full potential. This isn’t just a social justice bill but a public safety one. We need to start offering real support to folks re-entering society if we want to reduce recidivism and ensure stability and dignity for all.”

The Center for Community Alternatives’ Ismael Diaz Jr., who has previously spent some time in prison, says that $40 does not do enough to help former inmates reintegrate into society.

“This $40 that they give you, they’ve been doing this for over 50 years,” Diaz Jr said, adding that $40 was worth a lot more 50 years ago than it is now.

The sponsors of the bill are requesting that $25 million be set aside for this new initiative.

Samra Haider of The Center for Employment Opportunities, which is backing the bill, said providing more money to inmates leaving prison has proven to cut down on recidivism by almost 30%.

“It just helps them give a little breathing room to allow them to focus on their job search, re-acclimate to the community, and so we think that will really help an individual’s reentry home from prison,” Haider said.