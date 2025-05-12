New York’s Suffolk County approves law punishing convicted animal abusers if they own pets

Legislators in Suffolk County, New York, strengthened an animal cruelty law by making it a crime for convicted animal abusers to own pets.

The county legislature voted last week to establish a Class A misdemeanor for people on the county’s convicted animal abuser registry found to be owning pets, according to the New York Post. The new addition to the law carries penalties of up to a year in jail or a $1,000 fine.

This expands on a law the legislature enacted in 2010 that created an animal abuse registry, which requires convicted animal abusers to add their name and contact information. The 2010 law was among the first of its kind in the U.S.

County Executive Ed Romaine signed the expanded legislation on Wednesday after telling reporters last week that it will “protect animals,” according to the NYP.

“Do not abuse animals,” he said. “We will go after you, and we will prosecute you, and we will protect our animals.”

The Suffolk County Police Department and district attorney’s office maintain the registry, which currently lists 30 convicted animal abusers. Offenders remain on the registry for 10 years unless they are convicted of animal abuse again, at which point the 10-year timer starts over.

While anyone convicted of animal abuse in the county was already prohibited from owning a pet, there were no penalties for violating the rule.

“We are finally able to close this loophole and further protect our animals,” said Suffolk Legislator Stephanie Bontempi, who sponsored the legislation. “In Suffolk County, we will not tolerate the abuse or neglect of animals. By closing this loophole, we will ensure that those offenders who disregard the law will face consequences.”

“It’s something that shouldn’t even be an issue, but I’m glad we were able to get this legislation on the books,” she added.

The expanded law was signed just days after dozens of dead cats were found inside a Long Island home, including in a freezer and a box spring. Other felines were found alive on the poorly maintained property, which had urine and feces on the floors and walls, among other things.

Roy Gross, chief of Suffolk County’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, welcomed the new law after years of fighting for stronger penalties.

“For the first time, we actually have the power to take action against repeat offenders — before, our hands were tied,” he told Newsday.