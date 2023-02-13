Newly retired Sen. Rob Portman joining prominent DC think tank

Rob Portman, the Ohio Republican who retired from the Senate last month after serving two full terms, has his next job lined up.

“I am delighted to join the American Enterprise Institute, which has long led efforts to expand freedom, opportunity, and individual liberty,” Portman said in a statement. “I particularly look forward to working with AEI scholars and staff to protect and better the lives of all Americans.”

AEI, a prominent right-of-center think tank based in Washington, D.C., announced its latest hire on Monday.

“All of us at AEI are honored that Sen. Rob Portman has joined the community of AEI scholars,” said AEI President Robert Doar. “His legislative accomplishments are many, and his breadth of experience remarkable. We all look forward to working with him to develop and promote research and ideas to ensure that all Americans have the opportunities they need to lead flourishing lives.”

Portman is joining AEI as a distinguished visiting fellow in the practice of public policy. He will focus on free trade expansion, U.S.-China relations, U.S.-Russia relations, the conflict in Europe, U.S. budget and entitlement reform, worker training, retirement security, according to a press release provided to Fox News Digital.

Portman, whose career in public service spans three decades, will also join AEI’s American Dream Initiative, whose purpose is to generate ideas to increase opportunity and upward mobility for all Americans.

Before first being elected to the Senate in 2010, Portman served as director of the Office of Management and Budget and U.S. trade representative during the George W. Bush administration. He also served six terms in the House representing Ohio’s 2nd District.

Portman’s Senate seat was succeeded by Republican JD Vance in last year’s midterm elections.