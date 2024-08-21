Newsom dodges question on Harris price controls: ‘She hasn’t put out the details’

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., declined to say outright whether he supported Vice President Kamala Harris’ recently rolled out price-control proposal in the food industry, which her campaign described as a first-ever ban on “price-gouging.”

“We haven’t seen the details of it yet. She hasn’t — she hasn’t put out the details,” the California governor and Democratic star player told Fox News Digital when asked if he was backing Harris’ economic plan, particularly the price-fixing aspect of it.

Newsom did not answer the question upon the first two attempts, and the governor’s security guard at one point physically swatted away Fox News Digital’s microphone.

“When I have an opportunity to view those details — if ​it’s along the lines of what Elizabeth Warren’s done, I think it is meritorious and interesting,” he continued his answer on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has introduced legislation that is aimed at cracking down on what she refers to as “price-gouging” by corporations. The Price Gouging Prevention Act of 2024 would give the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general authority to “enforce a federal ban against grossly excessive price increases, regardless of a seller’s position in a supply chain.”

The progressive senator’s legislation was introduced alongside co-sponsors and vulnerable Democratic Sens. Bob Casey, D-Penn., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. The two are each seeking re-election in November in battleground states where Harris’ and their own policies are not always widely supported.

According to Newsom, “I’ve been pursuing price gouging in California as it relates to oil companies — as it relates to Big Pharma.”

“I appreciate it more directionally,” he said of Harris’ proposal. “But I haven’t had the opportunity to review the details.”

Newsom told Fox News Digital separately on Monday that Harris’ broader economic proposal was “very familiar.”

“Child tax credits. Newborn tax credits. Focus on earned income tax credit. We don’t think those programs work — we know they work,” he said reacting to her rollout, which featured a drastic expansion of the child tax credit, allowing up to $6,000 during a child’s first year, as well as an extension of prescription drug price caps to everyone rather than just senior citizens.

It would additionally establish a $40 billion fund for assistance to local governments to build more housing units, and include a crackdown on landlords.

Harris’ campaign did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

