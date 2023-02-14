Nikki Haley announces presidential campaign: ‘It’s time for a new generation of leadership’

Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Tuesday that she is running for president, seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 election.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Haley touted her record as South Carolina’s governor, while looking to the future and the needs of the country.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership,” Haley stated.

Haley identified numerous threats facing the country, from the “socialist left” to Russia and China, warning that there are those who see the United States as vulnerable.

“They all think we can be bullied, kicked around. You should know this about me, I don’t put up with bullies, and when you kick back it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”

Haley joins former President Donald Trump in the race for the GOP nomination. Haley served in Trump’s administration as the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, leaving at the end of 2018 on good terms with the then-president.

Haley publicly broke away from Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, with statements condemning Trump for his words leading up to the events of that day, as well as his persistence in declaring that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

In January, Trump said Haley called him to discuss the possibility of her running against him.

“Go by your heart if you want to run,” Trump said he told Haley. And he said he told her she “should do it.”

Trump the appeared to take a dig at Haley, noting that she had previously “publicly” said she wouldn’t seek the White House in 2024 if Trump ran again.

The former president again took a mild shot at Haley in an interview with Hugh Hewitt earlier this month.

“Nikki suffers from something that’s a very tough thing to suffer from: She’s overly ambitious,” Trump said.

The field of Republicans seeking their party’s nomination is expected to grow significantly in the coming months. Rumored possibilities include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Haley’s former South Carolinian Sen. Tim Scott, and other former Trump administration officials including ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Fox News’s Paul Steinhauser and Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.